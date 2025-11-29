EARLY REPORT: McLaren F1 team were put under pressure early on in Saturday's sprint race by reigning champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman started the 19-lap race from sixth but made his way up to P4 in the opening laps, crucially overtaking his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

On Friday, the Japanese racer managed to outqualify Verstappen for the first time ahead of a sprint race this season, but the impressive feat may have come too late for Tsunoda who looks set to lose his Red Bull seat for 2026.

Verstappen cut a completely different figure to the previous day in Lusail where he was left complaining heavily over his RB21.

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle described the opening of the sprint as, "the dream first corner or two," for Verstappen, who will be eager to avoid being ruled out of the title fight this weekend.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri got a clean getaway from pole leaving team-mate Lando Norris and Verstappen behind him in, but the Red Bull certainly looked to be the strongest car out on track for the final sprint of the season.

Does Verstappen still have a chance in F1 title fight?

Verstappen went into the final sprint race and penultimate grand prix of 2025 still in the title fight.

After a double disqualification for McLaren last time out in Las Vegas, both Verstappen and Piastri sat 24 points behind championship leader Norris.

The Brit looks set to take the crown in Qatar this weekend, and though Verstappen will be eager to avoid being ruled out of the fight this weekend, his flailing tyres and bouncing issues with Red Bull during Saturday's sprint could impact his chances of doing so.

