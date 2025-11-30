Max Verstappen and Red Bull took an F1 title gamble after a crash at the Qatar Grand Prix brought out a safety car.

On lap seven of the penultimate race of the 2025 season, Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly made contact on the outside of Turn 2, sending the Sauber spinning across the track and scattering debris everywhere.

This triggered a safety car which all the drivers were able to pit behind if they wished.

Red Bull took a gamble and pitted Verstappen, whereas McLaren left their drivers and fellow title contenders out on track, in a move which could prove pivotal in the race which had previously been declared a mandatory two-stop event by Pirelli.

Prior to the Qatar GP, Norris led the standings 22 points ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri, whilst Verstappen sat down in third 25 points behind the British driver.

To stay in championship contention after this weekend, the Dutchman needs to beat Norris, and Red Bull's decision to pit the four-time title holder under the safety car may allow him to do that.

McLaren pit-stop blunder at Qatar GP

Norris questioned McLaren's decision to leave he and Piastri out under the safety car instead of following Red Bull's strategy, saying over team radio: "We should’ve just followed him in no?"

Norris’ race engineer Will Joseph then claimed Red Bull had lost all flexibility for the remainder of the race by pitting Verstappen, whereas the papaya team were now able to pick their moment for the stop.

But Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle also commented on the questionable decision which could prove costly for the papaya team and potentially help the Dutchman out in his hunt for a fifth title.

Brundle said: “This has worked out horribly for McLaren in this phase of the grand prix because they didn’t pit.

"They’ve now got to pit at the 25 lap point on these tyres anyway but those behind have got a pit stop out of the way, a cheap pit stop, and now they’re all on the gearboxes of the McLarens."

