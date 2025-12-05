F1 Results Today: Lando Norris on top as Oscar Piastri sidelined at Abu Dhabi GP
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris made a statement early on at the Yas Marina Circuit, topping the timesheets in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
His team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri was sidelined to make way for Pato O'Ward as Friday's first practice session saw nine slightly less familiar faces step up to drive F1 machinery.
Eight teams who had not yet filled their rookie quota fielded less experienced drivers in place of one of their usual stars, with Aston Martin opting to swap out their driver duo entirely; but F2 drivers Jak Crawford and Cian Shields only managed to finish way down the order in P19 and P20 respectively.
Title rivals Norris and Max Verstappen both suffered issues during FP1 but the McLaren still managed to get ahead early on as the nerves set in for Red Bull.
With less than 10 minutes to go, Verstappen reported over team radio that his car was ‘broken’, claiming that the RB21 was suffering issues ‘everywhere’. Clearly the energy drink giants still have work to do, but the Dutchman could still clinch the title on Sunday as he sits 12 points behind Norris in the standings.
Elsewhere, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was joined on track once again by his brother Arthur, but seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will be back at the wheel of the SF-25 for FP2 later on Friday.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:24.485
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.008sec
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.016sec
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.123sec
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.144sec
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.248sec
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.257sec
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.274sec
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.286sec
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.370sec
|11
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|+0.449sec
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.492sec
|13
|Paul Aron
|Alpine
|+0.719sec
|14
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren
|+0.761sec
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|Red Bull
|+0.771sec
|16
|Arthur Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.875sec
|17
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Racing Bulls
|+0.990sec
|18
|Luke Browning
|Williams
|+1.005sec
|19
|Jak Crawford
|Aston Martin
|+1.404sec
|20
|Cian Shields
|Aston Martin
|+1.947sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, following on from the final FP1 session of the season, FP2 will take place at the Abu Dhabi GP at 5pm local time (GST). The third practice session will kick off on Saturday morning before the vital qualifying later that day. For all the practice times this weekend, click here.
F1 Title Scenarios: How Max Verstappen can win the championship in Abu Dhabi
