FIA presidential election result at risk of being overturned after legal action

The FIA presidential election has been confirmed to be taking place next week, but the result could still be overturned after a hearing has been set for 2026.

As a result of FIA presidential candidate Laura Villars' legal action against F1's governing body surrounding the electoral process, a French Court has determined the election will not be delayed, and will go ahead as planned on December 12.

However, Villars' legal action could yet cause more problems for the governing body, with the result of that election potentially being overturned in February, depending on the outcome of the hearing.

Though no decision was made by the court, a press release from Villars said the judge, 'held that the irregularities raised regarding the presidential election must be examined.'

Robin Binsard, Villars' lawyer, said: "We will therefore continue this litigation against the FIA before the judges sitting on the merits. A first hearing is scheduled for 16 February 2026."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is expected to be re-elected as president of the FIA given that he is the only candidate running for the position that he has held since 2021.

A spokesperson for the FIA confirmed to GPFans: "The French Court has issued its decision on 3rd December, confirming that the election for the President of the FIA will proceed on 12th December at the FIA General Assemblies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"The FIA remains focused on the forthcoming General Assemblies and discussing with its member clubs globally important issues for both motorsport and automotive mobility."

Why is Villars taking legal action?

Villars' court date will focus on her challenge of the FIA electoral process, which has essentially led to just one candidate - Ben Sulayem - standing for election.

Villars, Tim Mayer and Virginie Philippot had all intended to stand against Ben Sulayem, but a quirk in the rules has essentially left just Ben Sulayem in the running.

The candidates were unable to put together the required slate of potential vice-presidents from an official list of 29 by an October deadline.

The reason being for this was that every candidate had to name one person from all the FIA global regions, but there was only one South American on the official list, who was already on Ben Sulayem's side.

Villars is alleging that this process is unfair, and the Swiss racing driver is attempting to go about changing it, questioning "the compliance of the electoral procedures with the FIA's stated principles of governance, democracy, and integrity."

