McLaren Abu Dhabi team orders labelled 'unacceptable' by F1 star

McLaren have been slammed over the suggestion that they could issue team orders to help Lando Norris win the F1 drivers' championship at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The papaya F1 squad head into the season finale with both drivers still in the title fight, but reigning champion Max Verstappen is still in with a chance of victory, meaning the team are having to consider all potential outcomes of Sunday's race.

Despite accusations that McLaren have favoured British driver Lando Norris in 2025, the team maintain that they treat both he and Oscar Piastri equally, but could this fear of being seen to favour one over the other allow Verstappen to win the title?

Norris leads the standings heading into the weekend and Verstappen is just 12 points behind, but Piastri is down in third and could also be in with a shot at the title.

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 408 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 396 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 392

Russell: Team orders not 'acceptable or reasonable' at McLaren

Naturally, the topic of team orders was raised in both of Thursday's FIA press conferences in Abu Dhabi, with Norris, Piastri and Mercedes star George Russell all weighing in on the potential scenario.

In the first press conference of the weekend, Sky Sports' Craig Slater asked Russell whether he thought it would be problematic if it took a team order at McLaren to get Norris to win the championship.

Having already stated that he felt Norris would be the driver to clinch the title this weekend, Russell was also asked if Piastri should be expected to give up second place if he finds himself in a distant second on Sunday and cannot win, in order to allow the team to win the championship with Norris instead.

But Russell made his views clear on the concept of a team order deciding the winner at McLaren, responding: "I don't think it's acceptable or reasonable to ask a driver who is also in a shot of a championship in the very last race to move over for your team-mate.”

“I think if it were in other seasons gone by let’s say Checo [Sergio Perez] and Max [Verstappen] or [Rubens] Barrichello and [Michael] Schumacher when clearly one driver is the one going for the championship and if in the last race the guy who doesn’t have a shot of winning the championship moves over, that is absolutely reasonable, and I think every single driver would do that.

Russell then went as far as suggesting that McLaren should risk losing the title to Verstappen, adding: "For me, I don't think it would be fair at all. I think they both need to be given a shot and if they lose out because of it, you just need to say the other guy did a better job and that's racing, that’s how it should be."

