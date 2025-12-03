close global

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen look at the F1 trophy in a composite

FIA announce war of words between Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

FIA announce war of words between Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Sam Cook
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen look at the F1 trophy in a composite

The FIA have announced the official press conference lineup for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with a combination of the three championship protagonists set to grace our screens.

For the final time in 2025, Thursday will play host to media day at the Yas Marina Circuit, ahead of the title showdown in Abu Dhabi.

It's the first time since 2021 that we're heading into the final race of the season still not knowing who is going to claim the drivers' championship, and the first time since the 2010 Abu Dhabi GP that more than two drivers have a chance of claiming championship success in the final race.

McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been trading race wins throughout the season, and head into the final race with just 16 points between them.

However, four-time world champion Max Verstappen is also in the mix, just 12 points behind Norris despite McLaren's dominance over Red Bull throughout the season.

It's sure to be a blockbuster weekend of action, and the FIA have added to the drama by putting the three championship protagonists in the second official press conference on Thursday.

Following a first press conference that sees Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Isack Hadjar chatting to journalists, Verstappen, Norris and Piastri will likely face plenty of questions about tactics for Sunday's title showdown at 11am GMT on Thursday.

Then, key figures from Red Bull and McLaren will take their place in the team bosses press conference on Friday, with McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies taking their place alongside former Red Bull sporting director-turned Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley.

Abu Dhabi GP press conferences (all times BST)

Thursday 10:30am
Charles LeclercFerrari
George RussellMercedes
Isack HadjarRacing Bulls

Thursday 11:00am
Oscar PiastriMcLaren
Lando NorrisMcLaren
Max VerstappenRed Bull

Friday 11:30am
Jonathan WheatleySauber
Zak BrownMcLaren
Laurent MekiesRed Bull

