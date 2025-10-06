McLaren F1 team have announced the release of their new merchandise following their constructors’ championship victory at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The papaya squad headed to Marina Bay Street Circuit, knowing they had a high chance of claiming the crown in the team standings. But after failing to bring home the title at the previous round in Baku, the trophy was not certain.

A controversial move from Lando Norris on lap one saw him overtake his team-mate Oscar Piastri, making contact with the championship leader in the process.

The move did not go down well with Piastri, who ended up crossing the line one place behind Norris after the 62-lap event, but P3 and P4 was still enough to crown McLaren as the constructors’ champions for the second year in a row, marking the 10th time they have achieved a victory in the team standings.

Following their team triumph with six rounds still left in the season, McLaren have released 2025 championship merchandise, with the limited edition collection available to order now on the McLaren F1 store.

McLaren F1 2025 champions merch available NOW

To celebrate their first back-to-back championship victory since 1991, McLaren are selling their exclusive 2025 championship merch collection on their official website.

Papaya fans can now own a piece of history and celebrate the stunning success of McLaren once again, whilst Norris and Piastri continue to battle it out in the drivers’ standings.

Whether you're team Norris, Piastri, or just a fan of papaya through and through, the collection includes something for everyone.

There is a simple graphic t-shirt on sale which is available in black, or, this design is also available in the classic papaya shade, which was worn by the team as they celebrated their championship victory in Singapore.

For £75 you can get your hands on a sleek black constructors’ champions hoodie with the same design, complete with the unmistakable McLaren logo and ‘This Team’ slogan graphic. Click here to shop.

If you have been following McLaren's ups and downs throughout their time as an F1 team then perhaps you'd prefer to celebrate all 10 of their constructors' wins, not just this year's. If so, the McLaren Formula 1 Team 2025 Constructors' 10 Times T-Shirt in black might be more up your street. Click here to purchase the item for just £40.

Got an eye for detail? The final t-shirt on offer as part of the new collection is the McLaren Formula 1 Team 2025 Constructors' Born Racers T-Shirt, also on sale for £40. This tee comes in white and features the exact grand prix at which McLaren won all 10 of their team championships on the front, with the back displaying the bright orange 'Born Racers' graphic.

Not one for wearing F1 merch? Perhaps the stylish 2025 championship poster is the kind of thing you’re after, with this piece a must-have for collectors or fans of McLaren who wish to commemorate all 10 of the team’s championship wins.

As of Monday, October 6, the McLaren store are also running a sale with 25 per cent off all clothing where specified. Click here to shop the discounted items.

