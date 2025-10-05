F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton demands Ferrari talks as F1 champion loses key ally to rival team
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton demands Ferrari talks as F1 champion loses key ally to rival team
Lewis Hamilton will host crucial talks with Ferrari after the F1 champion aired his frustration at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Red Bull stunned after key Max Verstappen loss to F1 rivals
A rival F1 team have poached a key figure from Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team.
Qualifying Results: Hamilton shines as British star takes pole at Singapore GP
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton staged at stunning return to form at the Singapore Grand Prix while his compatriot George Russell secured pole position.
Verstappen shows Norris fury after pivotal Singapore GP incident
Max Verstappen fumed at championship rival Lando Norris following qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton given FIA penalty verdict at Singapore Grand Prix
The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for F1 champion Lewis Hamilton after an incident at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Lando Norris: I wish I had Max Verstappen's parents
Lando Norris has delivered a bold claim about Max Verstappen’s F1 success crediting the champion’s parents for his four world titles.
Latest News
F1 boss delivers worrying statement after popular race axed
- 31 minutes ago
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid after double DISQUALIFICATION
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce TWO F1 drivers disqualified after Singapore Grand Prix drama
- 3 hours ago
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Yesterday 23:43
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september