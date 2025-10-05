close global

Hamilton looking ashamed in front of a Singapore flag-themed background

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton demands Ferrari talks as F1 champion loses key ally to rival team

Dan Ripley
Lewis Hamilton will host crucial talks with Ferrari after the F1 champion aired his frustration at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull stunned after key Max Verstappen loss to F1 rivals

A rival F1 team have poached a key figure from Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team.

Qualifying Results: Hamilton shines as British star takes pole at Singapore GP

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton staged at stunning return to form at the Singapore Grand Prix while his compatriot George Russell secured pole position.

Verstappen shows Norris fury after pivotal Singapore GP incident

Max Verstappen fumed at championship rival Lando Norris following qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton given FIA penalty verdict at Singapore Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for F1 champion Lewis Hamilton after an incident at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris: I wish I had Max Verstappen's parents

Lando Norris has delivered a bold claim about Max Verstappen’s F1 success crediting the champion’s parents for his four world titles.

