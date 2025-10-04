Lando Norris: I wish I had Max Verstappen's parents

Lando Norris has delivered a bold claim about Max Verstappen’s F1 success crediting the champion’s parents for his four world titles.

Verstappen was immersed in the racing world from birth, with his parents Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen both enjoying racing careers.

Kumpen’s karting career lasted from 1991 until 1995, winning the Andrea Margutti Trophy and heralded by contemporaries such as David Coulthard, who remarked she could have made it to F1.

Verstappen Sr raced in F1 intermittently from 1994 until 2003, where he acquired two podiums, and continues to race today, clinching the Belgian Rally Championship title the same weekend his son won on his GT3 debut.

In an interview with The Times, Verstappen’s F1 rival Norris suggested that the champion possesses an advantage due to his genetics, where the Brit expressed his wish to have parents like the Dutchman’s.

Who are Norris’ parents?

Norris is the son of Adam Norris, who was ranked 610th on the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List with a net worth of £200 million, and Cisca Norris.

Climbing the motorsport ladder from karting to F1 costs a significant amount, often in the millions, with many from less affluent backgrounds unable to progress due to financial restraints.

However, Norris believes Verstappen’s racing pedigree provides the Dutchman with an additional edge and explained the level of his experience to The Times.

“The [Verstappen] genes are pretty damn good and if I could go back and choose how to be a better driver, I would also have a mum and dad who were racing drivers, start when you are a baby in the paddock, start karting at whatever age he did, and do more testing than everyone else,” he said.

“I would be a better driver now if I did all of those things. So, people have to catch up because he was made to be in the position he is now but he is also making the most of that and that is why he has four world championships.”

