Norris reveals the F1 DREAM he has desired since McLaren debut

Lando Norris' father, Adam Norris, still dreams of his son winning an F1 race after McLaren's resurgence.

Norris was second behind Max Verstappen in both the British and Hungarian GPs and nursed a car set up for the wet to seventh in the dry Belgian GP.

He now has three second places in his F1 career but that elusive win still evades him.

His father still dreams about that scenario and hopes that McLaren's surge in form could give him a great opportunity to do so.

Maturing into a complete driver

Lando Norris miraculously drove to seventh with an unoptimised car at Spa

“Yeah, we’ve dreamed about this ever since he started in F1,” Norris Snr said on the F1 Nation podcast.

“Thankfully, the team is looking a lot stronger. So it looks good. I think today was a bit difficult, but I think overall looks good. I think Lando is progressing well and maturing.

"Like I said to you last time, hopefully, better than the first half. But there you go.

"Hopefully, it will be like the last three races. And hopefully, he will be in the points or podiums as well.”

