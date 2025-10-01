Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has not been selected to take part in the official FIA press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
Six drivers have been announced by the FIA for the official media session on Thursday, where they will be asked questions relating to their teams and their chances at success at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
At each race weekend, the drivers are chosen by F1's governing body, with Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc selected for the later session with Isack Hadjar and Alex Albon, after Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris and George Russell have faced the media in the earlier session.
Hamilton is still expected to be present at the track on Thursday for media day, and will likely take questions in the media pen from reporters.
The Brit has experienced a tough time of late and was absent from the Ferrari Style fashion show and the Pirelli tyre test at Mugello last week as a result of his dog's poor health.
The seven-time champion lost his adorable pet pooch Roscoe on Sunday, taking to Instagram a few days later to confirm the death of the 12-year-old bulldog.
Norris summoned to FIA press conference
Championship protagonist Norris is one of the six drivers taking part in the official FIA press conference this weekend, ahead of what is a huge event for his championship chances.
The Brit is going for his maiden title, and is in a close battle with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, and his nemesis from 2024, Max Verstappen.
Norris is 44 points ahead of Verstappen this year such has been McLaren's dominance in 2025, but he is still 25 points behind championship leader Piastri with seven events remaining.
Expect questions from the gathered F1 media about his ability to run his Australian team-mate close in 2025.
Singapore GP press conferences (all times BST)
|Thursday 11:30
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Thursday 12:00
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|Friday 12:30
|Steve Nielsen
|Alpine
|Andy Cowell
|Aston Martin
|James Vowles
|Williams
