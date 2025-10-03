F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix

Alex Albon's brakes caught fire in a dramatic incident during FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Thai driver came into the pits as there were flames pouring from the back of the car, which team members then tried to extinguish.

However, the burning car filled the pit lane with smoke, with it taking around three minutes for the team to get the fire on Albon's car under control, with the 29-year-old visibly struggling with the smoke going into his eyes.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt by the incident, and the fire was eventually brought under control.

Discussing the issue live on Sky F1, Ted Kravitz confirmed: "Alex Albon’s car is on fire, he’s got a brake fire… something very, very serious has happened here because the brakes are still on fire. He came in, the Williams guys were waiting with the extinguishers, they knew something was up, they still can’t get this brake fire extinguished."

Sky presenter Rachel Brookes then added: "We’re also seeing Alex sort of squinting a lot as well as the smoke’s getting into his eyes."

Albon got out the car safely as his team wheeled the vehicle back into the garage, where the Williams F1 star could then be seen watching on as the session continued.

Albon out of Singapore GP session

The fire will hopefully not affect Albon's weekend in general, but it did stop him from being able to complete a single timed lap in FP1.

While other drivers were getting to grips with the circuit, Albon was sat in the garage in a dismal start to his weekend.

Kravitz later revealed the extent of the problem, and the impact it had on Williams star Albon's session.

"Williams say it was a hardware problem on the rear brakes. They had this with Carlos Sainz in Austria which meant he could not start the race.

"They don't think it was a brake-by-wire failure which didn't allow the rear axel to be slowed down by the ERS system and that led the rears to overheat.

"And Williams have also confirmed Albon is out for FP1 but they are confident they can fix the problem and get him out for FP2.

"Not a lot lost in terms of relevant track conditions but a lot lost in terms of getting your eye in on the circuit."

