F1 Results Today: Fernando Alonso STUNS as McLaren thwarted at Singapore Grand Prix
F1 champion Fernando Alonso stunned the field at the Singapore Grand Prix after he beat both McLarens to take the top spot in FP1.
The Spaniard rediscovered his old magic ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris languishing in fifth and sixth respectively.
Alex Albon endured a terrible start to the Singapore GP after his Williams was shrouded in a plume of smoke in the pit lane, where the mechanics gathered to extinguish a brake fire.
The 29-year-old remained in the cockpit for a short while, but visibly struggled with the quantity of smoke and was forced to return to the garage, ruling him out of the session entirely.
FP1 is one of the least representative of the weekend, with FP2 taking place later on Friday and under the floodlights, in similar conditions to qualifying and the race.
F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31.116
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.150secs
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.276secs
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.364secs
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.365secs
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.582secs
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.639secs
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.696secs
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.744secs
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.012secs
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.023secs
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.199secs
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.262secs
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.283secs
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.345secs
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.422secs
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.495secs
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.918secs
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.208secs
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 2:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 10:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren driver axed as Verstappen talks with rival team boss confirmed
READ MORE: Four race absences confirmed for Max Verstappen in 2026
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
READ MORE: Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
