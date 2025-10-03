close global

﻿
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Australia, 2025

F1 Results Today: Fernando Alonso STUNS as McLaren thwarted at Singapore Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 champion Fernando Alonso stunned the field at the Singapore Grand Prix after he beat both McLarens to take the top spot in FP1.

The Spaniard rediscovered his old magic ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris languishing in fifth and sixth respectively.

Alex Albon endured a terrible start to the Singapore GP after his Williams was shrouded in a plume of smoke in the pit lane, where the mechanics gathered to extinguish a brake fire.

The 29-year-old remained in the cockpit for a short while, but visibly struggled with the quantity of smoke and was forced to return to the garage, ruling him out of the session entirely.

FP1 is one of the least representative of the weekend, with FP2 taking place later on Friday and under the floodlights, in similar conditions to qualifying and the race.

F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:31.116
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.150secs
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.276secs
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.364secs
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.365secs
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.582secs
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.639secs
8Carlos SainzWilliams+0.696secs
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.744secs
10Esteban OconHaas+1.012secs
11George RussellMercedes+1.023secs
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.199secs
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.262secs
14Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.283secs
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.345secs
16Oliver BearmanHaas+1.422secs
17Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.495secs
18Lance StrollAston Martin+1.918secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.208secs
20Alex AlbonWilliamsNO TIME

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 2:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 10:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

