close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
sergio perez, red bull racing, singapore, 2024, generic

F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Sam Cook
sergio perez, red bull racing, singapore, 2024, generic

The F1 circus roles into Singapore this weekend for the 18th round of the season, with the Marina Bay Street Circuit playing host to the resumption of a thrilling championship battle.

Max Verstappen's back-to-back victories in Monza and Baku have put him to within 69 points of championship leader Oscar Piastri, while Lando Norris is just 25 points behind his McLaren team-mate.

McLaren are also able to wrap up their second successive constructors' championship title in Singapore, just requiring 13 points to make it mathematically impossible for their rivals to catch them.

Before the points-paying competitive sessions get underway, there are three practice sessions for the drivers to navigate, with uncomfortable conditions expected at the track.

Here is how you can catch Friday and Saturday morning's action in your territory.

F1 Practice times - Singapore Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, October 3, 2025) with FP1 at 5:30pm local time (SST). FP2 will then follow later in the evening, at 9pm (SST).

On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Singapore GP gets underway at 5:30pm local time (SST), leading up to the crucial qualifying session later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, October 3, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (SST)5:30pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)10:30am Friday
United States (EDT)5:30am Friday
United States (CDT)4:30am Friday
United States (PDT)2:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)7:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)5:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)7:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)3:30am Friday
Japan (JST)6:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)11:30am Friday
Egypt (EEST)12:30pm Friday
China (CST)5:30pm Friday
India (IST)3:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)6:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)5:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)12:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)12:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)1:30pm Friday

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, October 3 2025

LocationTime
Local time (SST)9:00pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)2:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)9:00am Friday
United States (CDT)8:00am Friday
United States (PDT)6:00am Friday
Australia (AEST)11:00pm Friday
Australia (AWST)9:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)10:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST)7:00am Friday
Japan (JST)10:00pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)3:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)4:00pm Friday
China (CST)9:00pm Friday
India (IST)6:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)10:00am Friday
Singapore (SGT)9:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)4:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5:00pm Friday

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, October 4 2025

LocationTime
Local time (SST)5:30pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)10:30am Saturday
United States (EDT)5:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)4:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)2:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)7:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)5:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)7:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)3:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)6:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)11:30am Saturday
Egypt (EEST)12:30pm Saturday
China (CST)5:30pm Saturday
India (IST)3:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)6:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)5:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)12:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)12:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)1:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

READ MORE: Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Singapore Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Singapore GP Practice

F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 55 minutes ago
Mercedes take Lewis Hamilton idea as F1 team boss Toto Wolff shows off upgrade
Singapore Grand Prix

Mercedes take Lewis Hamilton idea as F1 team boss Toto Wolff shows off upgrade

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo F1 legacy on the line at Singapore GP
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo F1 legacy on the line at Singapore GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 3 hours ago
World champion ruled out of grand prix as team announce replacement decision
Racing News

World champion ruled out of grand prix as team announce replacement decision

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton fights back tears with emotional Roscoe statement
Singapore Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton fights back tears with emotional Roscoe statement

  • Yesterday 19:55
More news

Most read

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
200.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
200.000+ views

FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory

  • 22 september
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • Yesterday 21:22
 Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
150.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
150.000+ views

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • 29 september
 Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
100.000+ views

Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end

  • 27 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x