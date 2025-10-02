F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The F1 circus roles into Singapore this weekend for the 18th round of the season, with the Marina Bay Street Circuit playing host to the resumption of a thrilling championship battle.
Max Verstappen's back-to-back victories in Monza and Baku have put him to within 69 points of championship leader Oscar Piastri, while Lando Norris is just 25 points behind his McLaren team-mate.
McLaren are also able to wrap up their second successive constructors' championship title in Singapore, just requiring 13 points to make it mathematically impossible for their rivals to catch them.
Before the points-paying competitive sessions get underway, there are three practice sessions for the drivers to navigate, with uncomfortable conditions expected at the track.
Here is how you can catch Friday and Saturday morning's action in your territory.
F1 Practice times - Singapore Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, October 3, 2025) with FP1 at 5:30pm local time (SST). FP2 will then follow later in the evening, at 9pm (SST).
On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Singapore GP gets underway at 5:30pm local time (SST), leading up to the crucial qualifying session later in the afternoon.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, October 3, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (SST)
|5:30pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|10:30am Friday
|United States (EDT)
|5:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|4:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|2:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|5:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|7:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|3:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|6:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|11:30am Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|12:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|5:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|3:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|6:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|5:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|12:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|12:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|1:30pm Friday
Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Friday, October 3 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (SST)
|9:00pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|9:00am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|8:00am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|6:00am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|9:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|6:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:00pm Friday
Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Saturday, October 4 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (SST)
|5:30pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|10:30am Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|5:30am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|4:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|2:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|5:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|7:00pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|3:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|11:30am Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|5:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|6:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|5:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|1:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
