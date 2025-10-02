The F1 circus roles into Singapore this weekend for the 18th round of the season, with the Marina Bay Street Circuit playing host to the resumption of a thrilling championship battle.

Max Verstappen's back-to-back victories in Monza and Baku have put him to within 69 points of championship leader Oscar Piastri, while Lando Norris is just 25 points behind his McLaren team-mate.

McLaren are also able to wrap up their second successive constructors' championship title in Singapore, just requiring 13 points to make it mathematically impossible for their rivals to catch them.

Before the points-paying competitive sessions get underway, there are three practice sessions for the drivers to navigate, with uncomfortable conditions expected at the track.

Here is how you can catch Friday and Saturday morning's action in your territory.

F1 Practice times - Singapore Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, October 3, 2025) with FP1 at 5:30pm local time (SST). FP2 will then follow later in the evening, at 9pm (SST).

On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Singapore GP gets underway at 5:30pm local time (SST), leading up to the crucial qualifying session later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, October 3, 2025

Location Time Local time (SST) 5:30pm Friday British Summer Time (BST) 10:30am Friday United States (EDT) 5:30am Friday United States (CDT) 4:30am Friday United States (PDT) 2:30am Friday Australia (AEST) 7:30pm Friday Australia (AWST) 5:30pm Friday Australia (ACST) 7:00pm Friday Mexico (CST) 3:30am Friday Japan (JST) 6:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 11:30am Friday Egypt (EEST) 12:30pm Friday China (CST) 5:30pm Friday India (IST) 3:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 6:30am Friday Singapore (SGT) 5:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 12:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 12:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 1:30pm Friday

FP2 - Friday, October 3 2025

Location Time Local time (SST) 9:00pm Friday British Summer Time (BST) 2:00pm Friday United States (EDT) 9:00am Friday United States (CDT) 8:00am Friday United States (PDT) 6:00am Friday Australia (AEST) 11:00pm Friday Australia (AWST) 9:00pm Friday Australia (ACST) 10:30pm Friday Mexico (CST) 7:00am Friday Japan (JST) 10:00pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 3:00pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 4:00pm Friday China (CST) 9:00pm Friday India (IST) 6:30pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 10:00am Friday Singapore (SGT) 9:00pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 4:00pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 4:00pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 5:00pm Friday

FP3 - Saturday, October 4 2025

Location Time Local time (SST) 5:30pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 10:30am Saturday United States (EDT) 5:30am Saturday United States (CDT) 4:30am Saturday United States (PDT) 2:30am Saturday Australia (AEST) 7:30pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 5:30pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 7:00pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 3:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 6:30pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 11:30am Saturday Egypt (EEST) 12:30pm Saturday China (CST) 5:30pm Saturday India (IST) 3:00pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 6:30am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 5:30pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 12:30pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 12:30pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 1:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

