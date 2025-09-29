The 2025 F1 championship returns to the streets of Singapore this weekend for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Last time out in Azerbaijan saw McLaren have their worst weekend of the season, with Oscar Piastri crashing out on the first lap and Lando Norris slogging around the streets of Baku to finish just seventh.

Piastri had started some way back on the grid after hitting the wall in a drizzle-affected qualifying session, which also saw Norris compromise his own hot lap by overcooking a corner.

However much Norris will rue missing a chance to take a big chunk out of his team-mate's championship lead though, he is now back within one race of his rival – with a chaotic-looking weekend ahead.

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, October 3 - FP1 and FP2

If Friday's forecast is anything to go by (and it is), this is going to be a very unpleasant weekend to be driving an F1 car.

Action doesn't kick off on Friday until 5:30pm local time, at which point drivers can expect temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius, which will feel like 33 degrees even in the shade.

A muggy 71 per cent humidity won't improve moods inside the cockpit, especially when you add in a 73 per cent chance of thundery showers. Seriously, rancid.

The evening session will be a little better, starting at 9pm local and dropping to 26 degrees – although it'll still feel like 30, with humidity spiking to 80 per cent and a 55 per cent chance of the heavens opening again. Cheery!

Saturday, October 4 - FP3 and Qualifying

After all that on Friday, Saturday's got to improve a bit, surely?

Sorry to disappoint. Temperatures back up into the 30s, even higher than Friday at 31 degrees, which the atmospheric conditions will make feel like 38 degrees for FP3. Rain? You betcha, a 55 per cent chance that a storm drifts in during the late afternoon.

Race organisers have done a great job booking the weather though, because for Saturday evening's qualifying session they're looking at just a 7 per cent chance of rain. The most important session of the first two days, and the one with the best conditions for going really, really fast around the lizard-unsafe circuit.

It'll still be uncomfortably warm, up at 28 degrees and 73 per cent humidity, but compared to all the previous sessions it should be an absolute breeze.

Sunday, October 5 - Race

The Singapore Grand Prix will get underway at 8pm local time (1pm BST) on Sunday, avoiding absolutely scorching temperatures and likely rain early in the day.

Once again, the organisers have done a fantastic job booking the weather with whichever deity they've slipped a fiver to, with low winds, just a 25 per cent chance of any precipitation, and a positively reasonable 27 degree race forecast.

It's not even going to be particularly windy, with the wind set to be gently rustling the flags at a shade under 5 mph, with gusts of up to 11 or 12. Barely enough to make the steam coming off a cartoon pie deviate into a dog's nostrils.

If the race was being held later in the night though, that pie would get soggy. 86 per cent humidity, knocking on 70 per cent chance or rain, and some thunder in the area. Better get around the laps nice and quick, lads...

