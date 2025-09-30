George Russell travel plans DELAYED ahead of Singapore Grand Prix
The rumours are true – even people who drive at 200mph for a living in F1 can have trouble getting to where they're going on time.
George Russell turned up to work at Mercedes HQ in unconventional fashion this week, ditching his car mid-drive and strolling in after a traffic accident.
The team posted a clip online of the four-time F1 race winner turning up at base on shanks' pony, walking past a lengthy traffic jam and revealing the reason he wasn't heading into the car park as normal.
When most people are stuck in traffic for half an hour because of an overturned lorry, they stick the radio on and get irritated by whichever local DJ has the best traffic updates. Apparently, F1 drivers just park it and walk into work.
Russell reveals reason for surprise arrival
Greeted on Lauda Drive by a member of the team, he explained: "A truck had rolled over at the roundabout, so I was waiting for about half an hour and that's when I said 'I'm going to walk! I'm walking!'"
The Brit hasn't had to get out of his F1 car and walk at any point this year though, more's the luck. In fact, it's more than a year – the 2024 British Grand Prix – since he was forced to retire from a race.
This year is tracking to be the best points finish of his career to date, on course for fourth place in the drivers' championship and a nice, round 300 points, which would be 25 more than he picked up in his career year of 2022 (albeit with absolutely identical points-per-race numbers).
Next up for the Silver Arrows is Singapore, after Baku saw Russell and team-mate Kimi Antonelli pick up their second best collective points haul of the season with second and fourth place finishes respectively.
