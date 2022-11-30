Mercedes unveil new Lauda tribute

Welcome to GPFans

Mercedes has revealed a touching new tribute to ensure the legacy of three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda lives on.

The Austrian achieved title success in 1975, '77 and '84 with Ferrari and McLaren.

After retiring from driving, Lauda worked again with Ferrari before assuming the role of team principal with Jaguar, but it was his latter commitment with Mercedes as non-executive chairman for which he is most remembered.

In this capacity, Lauda played a significant role in luring Lewis Hamilton away from McLaren and formed a strong relationship with team principal Toto Wolff.

To this day, Mercedes continue to run a red star on each of its cars as a tribute, while Lauda's iconic red cap also hangs in the garage.

Now, the team has now revealed an additional tribute by renaming the road leading into the Mercedes factory in Brackley to 'Lauda Drive'.

Unveiling this lastest mark of respect, Wolff rested Lauda's cap on the new sign with his head bowed.

“It’s a true honour to unveil Lauda Drive and it was great to see so many team members gather to watch the reveal,” said Wolff.

“While our dear friend and colleague Niki wouldn’t have wanted us to make a fuss, he would also be proud to have this road named after him.

"It was a privilege for all of us to work alongside him and I was lucky enough to call him one of my best friends.

"He was a massive contributor to our success, a great sparring partner for me, and a strong non-executive chairman, who we miss dearly.

"I wish he was still here as my friend and as a chairman, because there would have been many questions I’d have liked to ask him this year.

"His legacy lives on in so many shapes and forms, but to know so many people will pass down Lauda Drive in the years to come is very special.”

