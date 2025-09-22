close global

Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort looking glum

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari relegated after Lewis Hamilton slip-up at Azerbaijan GP

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort looking glum

Ferrari have been relegated in the F1 standings after a disastrous weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton was involved in a team orders fiasco.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc left Baku in P8 and P9 respectively, after Ferrari switched the two drivers to allow the champion to chase down the cars ahead on fresher tyres.

However, the Brit was unable to do so, but when asked to give the place back at the end of the grand prix, Hamilton failed to slow down in time and reached the chequered flag before he could give eighth back to Leclerc.

As a result of their woeful finish, alongside George Russell's podium and Kimi Antonelli's fourth place, Ferrari have been toppled from second in the constructors' championship by Mercedes.

To make matters worse, after Max Verstappen's victory and Yuki Tsunoda's sixth place finish in Baku, Red Bull are now within 14 points of Ferrari and could seriously challenge for third.

In the drivers' standings, Oscar Piastri still sits in the lead despite his DNF last weekend, with Lando Norris 25 points away after his result of seventh.

Following his victory in Baku, Max Verstappen is within 69 points of Piastri and 44 of Norris, suggesting he's not quite out of the 2025 title race just yet with seven rounds remaining.

Carlos Sainz was a big winner in Baku, finishing on the podium and in third, his first with Williams and their first as a team since 2017.

As a result of his best result since leaving Ferrari, the Spaniard has leapt up six places to P12, and Williams sit in P5 with 101 points, 29 ahead of nearest rivals Racing Bulls.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren324
2Lando NorrisMcLaren299
3Max VerstappenRed Bull255
4George RussellMercedes212
5Charles LeclercFerrari165
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari121
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes78
8Alex AlbonWilliams70
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls39
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber37
11Lance StrollAston Martin32
12Carlos SainzWilliams31
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls30
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin30
15Esteban OconHaas28
16Pierre GaslyAlpine20
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull20
18Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber18
19Ollie BearmanHaas16
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren623
2Mercedes290
3Ferrari286
4Red Bull272
5Williams101
6Racing Bulls72
7Aston Martin62
8Kick Sauber55
9Haas44
10Alpine20

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari blunder as FIA confirm Baku penalty

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm sacking of F1 team boss in bombshell statement

READ MORE: FIA summon George Russell for 'doping test' after Baku drama

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen THRASHES McLaren as title race takes huge twist at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

