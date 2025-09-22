F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari relegated after Lewis Hamilton slip-up at Azerbaijan GP
Ferrari have been relegated in the F1 standings after a disastrous weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton was involved in a team orders fiasco.
Hamilton and Charles Leclerc left Baku in P8 and P9 respectively, after Ferrari switched the two drivers to allow the champion to chase down the cars ahead on fresher tyres.
However, the Brit was unable to do so, but when asked to give the place back at the end of the grand prix, Hamilton failed to slow down in time and reached the chequered flag before he could give eighth back to Leclerc.
As a result of their woeful finish, alongside George Russell's podium and Kimi Antonelli's fourth place, Ferrari have been toppled from second in the constructors' championship by Mercedes.
To make matters worse, after Max Verstappen's victory and Yuki Tsunoda's sixth place finish in Baku, Red Bull are now within 14 points of Ferrari and could seriously challenge for third.
In the drivers' standings, Oscar Piastri still sits in the lead despite his DNF last weekend, with Lando Norris 25 points away after his result of seventh.
Following his victory in Baku, Max Verstappen is within 69 points of Piastri and 44 of Norris, suggesting he's not quite out of the 2025 title race just yet with seven rounds remaining.
Carlos Sainz was a big winner in Baku, finishing on the podium and in third, his first with Williams and their first as a team since 2017.
As a result of his best result since leaving Ferrari, the Spaniard has leapt up six places to P12, and Williams sit in P5 with 101 points, 29 ahead of nearest rivals Racing Bulls.
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|324
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|299
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|255
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|212
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|165
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|121
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|78
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|70
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|39
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|37
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|31
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|30
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|28
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|20
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|18
|19
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|16
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|623
|2
|Mercedes
|290
|3
|Ferrari
|286
|4
|Red Bull
|272
|5
|Williams
|101
|6
|Racing Bulls
|72
|7
|Aston Martin
|62
|8
|Kick Sauber
|55
|9
|Haas
|44
|10
|Alpine
|20
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
