Horner, FIA, social

F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as FIA statement issued

F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as FIA statement issued

Matthew Hobkinson
Horner, FIA, social

Christian Horner is now finally free from Red Bull and he has unfinished business to attend to in Formula 1.

FIA statement confirms Baku disqualification verdict for Verstappen

The FIA have released a statement that confirmed the outcome of a disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after he was subjected to several F1 inspections both before and after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris admits NOT prioritising F1 championship battle

Lando Norris has admitted that the F1 championship battle is not his number one priority in a recent interview.

F1 star CLOSE to securing shock grid return

An F1 star was reportedly close to securing a shock return to the grid at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Newey delivers Aston Martin bombshell

A former F1 driver has said that Aston Martin design legend Adrian Newey revealed to him that the team are 'not ready' for Max Verstappen.

F1 FIA Christian Horner F1 News Today

  • 1 hour ago
  • Today 12:56
  • Today 11:57
  • Today 10:57
  • Today 09:57
  • Today 09:12
