F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as FIA statement issued
Christian Horner is now finally free from Red Bull and he has unfinished business to attend to in Formula 1.
FIA statement confirms Baku disqualification verdict for Verstappen
The FIA have released a statement that confirmed the outcome of a disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after he was subjected to several F1 inspections both before and after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Norris admits NOT prioritising F1 championship battle
Lando Norris has admitted that the F1 championship battle is not his number one priority in a recent interview.
F1 star CLOSE to securing shock grid return
An F1 star was reportedly close to securing a shock return to the grid at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Newey delivers Aston Martin bombshell
A former F1 driver has said that Aston Martin design legend Adrian Newey revealed to him that the team are 'not ready' for Max Verstappen.
Latest News
F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready for F1 return as FIA statement issued
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner ready for F1 return, by launching his own team
- Today 12:56
Lando Norris admits NOT prioritising F1 championship battle
- Today 11:57
F1 star CLOSE to securing shock return to the grid
- Today 10:57
Fernando Alonso drops biggest retirement update yet
- Today 09:57
Adrian Newey delivers Aston Martin bombshell
- Today 09:12
Most read
FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
- 6 september
Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
- 14 september
Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
- 6 september
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
- 10 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september
Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
- 4 september