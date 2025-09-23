An F1 star was reportedly close to securing a shock return to the grid at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

McLaren were notably absent from the podium on Sunday in Baku, with Max Verstappen clinching his second consecutive race win, while George Russell and Carlos Sainz claimed the remaining podium positions.

Russell in particular endured a torrid weekend, not in relation to performance, but instead due to health issues as he battled a respiratory infection, which caused him to sit out Thursday’s media day.

Throughout the weekend, it was audibly clear how unwell Russell was, where he was unable to speak clearly over team radio or in interviews. Speaking after the race on Sunday, the Brit revealed just how rough the weekend was in regards to his health.

“I was pretty glad when I saw the chequered flag, to be honest. I was fortunate — I felt much better today than I felt on Friday and Saturday,” Russell said to the media.

“Fortunately, it was Baku. Even though it’s one of the toughest circuits, mentally and physically it’s maybe one of the easiest.

“Had it been Singapore, as an example, I think I probably would have called it a day on Friday, to be honest, and probably wouldn’t have done the race.”

Wolff reveals how close Russell came to being replaced in Baku

After the Azerbaijan GP, Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz questioned Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff on Russell’s health, and how close they came to replacing him with reserve driver Valtteri Bottas.

“Yeah, properly poorly,” Wolff confirmed when discussing Russell's condition. “I think it was on Friday, it was touch and go in the morning that he himself said, ‘I'm not sure, I can make it.’ And then somehow he recovered. But then overnight, it got worse again every single day. So I think it was a big push for him to even drive and then to perform like this is mega.”

Throughout the 2025 season, Bottas has served as Mercedes’ third and reserve driver after he was axed from Sauber at the end of last year.

If Bottas had replaced Russell for the Azerbaijan GP, the Finn would have had to serve a five-second time penalty, acquired during his last race in Abu Dhabi following a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

However, as it stands, Bottas will serve the penalty during his debut race with Cadillac in Melbourne next year, after he was confirmed alongside Sergio Perez as part of the American team’s 2026 lineup.

