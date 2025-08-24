FIA confirm PENALTY upon F1 star's return

The FIA have confirmed that an F1 star will have to serve a penalty upon their return to the sport.

Several reports suggest that Valtteri Bottas is close to signing a deal with new F1 team Cadillac for the 2026 season, but one issue persists for the Finn should he make a return.

In his last race at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Bottas was awarded a five-place grid penalty following a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

The initial ruling from the stewards stated that Bottas would serve a "drop of five grid positions for the next race in which the driver participates".

However, a revised section of the regulations has thrown doubt over whether Bottas will serve his penalty, as it states that grid drop sanctions would be served "at the driver’s next Sprint or Race in which the driver participates in the subsequent twelve (12) month period.”

This suggests that the Finn would not have to serve his penalty if he returns in 2026. However, the new rules do not apply to decisions taken under the previous regulations, and The Race have confirmed Bottas will have to serve his penalty.

"Currently the penalty will stand, as there is no mechanism to retroactively amend the penalty that was applied under the regulations in force at the time," an FIA spokesperson explained.

"The change of regulation [for 2026] is intended to avoid similar anomalous situations in future."

Bottas will serve a penalty should he return to F1 with Cadillac

Will Valtteri Bottas return to F1?

Bottas has spent the past year as a Mercedes reserve driver, keeping up their spirits on social media following his axe from Sauber last year.

However, with Cadillac chasing experience for their first year in F1, the 35-year-old has emerged as one of the favourites to secure a drive with the team.

Bottas has reportedly agreed to the terms of his Cadillac contract, but is yet to sign, with the team also yet to announce their 2026 lineup.

Alongside Bottas, axed Red Bull star Sergio Perez has also been named as one of the drivers expected to drive for Cadillac in 2026.

While Cadillac’s entry into F1 is undoubtedly an opportunity for these two former stars, it may be a difficult first year for the team who will be starting from scratch compared to their competitors, despite the introduction of new regulations across the grid.

