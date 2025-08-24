close global

Composite image of Vettel and Hamilton both during their time at Ferrari, dressed in red

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Vettel link-up raised as popular F1 return given fresh hope

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Vettel link-up raised as popular F1 return given fresh hope

Dan Ripley
Composite image of Vettel and Hamilton both during their time at Ferrari, dressed in red

Could two F1 legends come together to try and find a solution to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari woes?

➡️ READ MORE

F1 green light major COMEBACK

Related image
Related image

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has announced his support for a major comeback following a lengthy absence from the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen shares adorable first with baby daughter Lily

Related image
Related image

F1 champion Max Verstappen has shared an adorable look at his first summer break with new baby daughter, Lily.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton Thirst Trap pictures leaves fans shocked

Related image
Related image

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has shocked fans with a recent social media post as the annual summer shutdown begins to wind down.

➡️ READ MORE

Cadillac set to announce F1 return for driver duo

Related image
Related image

The long wait for Cadillac to confirm their 2026 F1 driver lineup is nearly over, with an announcement reportedly expected as early as the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

WATCH: A flying MotoGP bike just hit a TV camera - no, seriously

Related image
Related image

A MotoGP cameraman was involved in a shocking incident at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend after Pedro Acosta came off his bike during qualifying.

➡️ READ MORE

Latest News

Major F1 issue caused by Lewis Hamilton set to repeat itself in 2026
F1 Analysis

Major F1 issue caused by Lewis Hamilton set to repeat itself in 2026

  • 1 minute ago
Red Bull announce new driver signing
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull announce new driver signing

  • 59 minutes ago
F1 icon claims Mercedes factor could tempt Fernando Alonso exit from Aston Martin
Latest F1 News

F1 icon claims Mercedes factor could tempt Fernando Alonso exit from Aston Martin

  • 2 hours ago
Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
Latest F1 News

Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

  • 2 hours ago
Marko admits Verstappen could LEAVE in Red Bull U-turn
Max Verstappen

Marko admits Verstappen could LEAVE in Red Bull U-turn

  • Today 08:55
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Vettel link-up raised as popular F1 return given fresh hope
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Vettel link-up raised as popular F1 return given fresh hope

  • Today 07:42
More news

