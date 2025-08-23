F1 champion Max Verstappen has shared an adorable look at his first summer break with new baby daughter, Lily.

In his final week off before the championship returns with the Dutch Grand Prix, the Red Bull star took to his personal Instagram to share a series of snaps from his family holiday.

Clearly enjoying the rest before a hectic return to his home circuit in Zandvoort next weekend, Verstappen shared pictures that featured partner Kelly Piquet, her daughter Penelope, and newborn Lily.

The 27-year-old chose to lead the series of family pictures with an image where he could be seen cradling daughter Lily, marking the first time a snap of just the two of them has been posted to the reigning champion's social media page.

The four-time drivers' title holder followed up the heartwarming photo with evidence of the family's fun at sea.

Verstappen looked rather handy on an electric foil surfboard whilst Piquet and Penelope joined him on a jet ski before taking a dip in the picturesque waters.

Verstappen enjoys family life away from Red Bull chaos

Seeing the champion take time away from his hectic competitive calendar is refreshing, and Verstappen certainly needed a break from the trials and tribulations of F1 after a chaotic season for Red Bull.

Heading into the summer break, his F1 team shocked the paddock by announcing the immediate sacking of Christian Horner, with Laurent Mekies ushered in as his replacement.

Under his new boss, Verstappen then finally put rumours over an early exit from the Milton Keynes squad to rest, confirming he would be staying with Red Bull for 2026.

But it looks as if he will be heading into next season without the previous year's championship under his belt for the first time since 2021, as his struggles at the wheel of the RB21 have only persisted.

Verstappen's misery on track has come at an opportune chance for McLaren, who have gone from strength to strength in both championships, with the fight for the drivers' title likely coming down to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Thankfully, Verstappen has the distraction of his growing family, recently admitting that since the birth of his daughter Lily, he likes to remind himself that family is all that truly matters at the end of a challenging race weekend.

