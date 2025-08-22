Max Verstappen leaves Kelly Piquet screaming after 'illegal overtake'

A four-time F1 champion like Max Verstappen does not like to have his competitive spirit dampened, yet his racing skills proved too much for partner Kelly Piquet during the summer break.

Verstappen has been enjoying some well-earned family time with Piquet, his step-daughter Penelope and new daughter Lily, in a break from his current woes out on track.

One moment from their holiday has since gone viral on social media – originally shared by friend of the couple and fellow racer Antonio Felix da Costa – with Verstappen, Piquet and Penelope in a convoy of golf buggies during a holiday in Portugal.

However, Verstappen was not content to be left behind and pulled off the path in a sudden overtake to move up the order.

As the Dutchman cackled away in the driver's seat, Piquet’s screams could be heard ringing through the air as she got a taste of the champion’s driving abilities.

Fans lapped up the moment on social media, where one user wrote: "Illegal overtake. 5 seconds penalty to Ocon," in a nod to a joke popular with F1 fans.

Another added: "‘If you no longer go for a gap that exists, you're no longer a racing driver’ - Senna/Verstappen."

"Woah that's a 5 second penalty he left the track and gained a lasting advantage," joked another.

Verstappen showcases F1 racing skills on holiday

Felix da Costa also shared a carousel of snapshots from the holiday, which included Verstappen and Piquet on the beach and the Brazilian leading a birthday celebration.

The Portuguese racing driver is good friends with Verstappen and Piquet, with the pair attending Felix da Costa’s wedding to Inees Castro last October.

Verstappen’s party antics from the wedding soon circulated on social media in yet another viral moment, where the Dutchman was spotted dancing to Taylor Swift.

The champion was also pictured alongside Piquet as guests of the wedding, as they attended the ceremony in Portugal.

Red Bull fans will be happy to see Verstappen has not lost his edge during F1's annual summer shutdown given the fact that the championship will return with the 27-year-old's home race at Zandvoort next weekend.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen stunned by team-mate reveal as Red Bull sacking verdict issued

READ MORE: F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

READ MORE: F1 team change name ahead of Dutch GP

Related