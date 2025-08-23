F1 News Today: Mercedes reality sets in for Russell as emotional team exit revealed

George Russell has expressed his disappointment that he has not been able to challenge for a world championship in his career to date with Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen insider drops details over emotional F1 split

Related image

A former close ally within Max Verstappen's personal team has revealed the upset caused by the pair's split.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton ‘will stay' at Ferrari after F1 retirement talks

Related image

Lewis Hamilton has been given a boost in confidence from a former F1 star after talks that the seven-time champion could retire early from Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell tipped to SNUB Mercedes contract offer

Related image

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been tipped to snub a contract offer from the Brackley-based outfit due to the team's relaxed approach to his future.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo accepts crash risk with 'scary' admission

Related image

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed the frightening mindset involved with being prepared to risk a crash in order to gain an extra position in F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Related