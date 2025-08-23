close global

﻿
George Russell, Mercedes, Belgium, 2025

F1 News Today: Mercedes reality sets in for Russell as emotional team exit revealed

Kerry Violet
George Russell has expressed his disappointment that he has not been able to challenge for a world championship in his career to date with Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen insider drops details over emotional F1 split

A former close ally within Max Verstappen's personal team has revealed the upset caused by the pair's split.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton ‘will stay' at Ferrari after F1 retirement talks

Lewis Hamilton has been given a boost in confidence from a former F1 star after talks that the seven-time champion could retire early from Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell tipped to SNUB Mercedes contract offer

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been tipped to snub a contract offer from the Brackley-based outfit due to the team's relaxed approach to his future.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo accepts crash risk with 'scary' admission

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed the frightening mindset involved with being prepared to risk a crash in order to gain an extra position in F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Latest News

Russell joins Vettel cause as new role revealed
George Russell

Russell joins Vettel cause as new role revealed

  • 44 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton battle caused psychological 'shift' in F1 star
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton battle caused psychological 'shift' in F1 star

  • 1 hour ago
Most read

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
30.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident

  • 4 august
 F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge
20.000+ views

F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge

  • 5 august
 F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
20.000+ views

F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder

  • 10 august

F1 Standings

