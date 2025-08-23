F1 News Today: Mercedes reality sets in for Russell as emotional team exit revealed
George Russell has expressed his disappointment that he has not been able to challenge for a world championship in his career to date with Mercedes.
Max Verstappen insider drops details over emotional F1 split
A former close ally within Max Verstappen's personal team has revealed the upset caused by the pair's split.
Lewis Hamilton ‘will stay' at Ferrari after F1 retirement talks
Lewis Hamilton has been given a boost in confidence from a former F1 star after talks that the seven-time champion could retire early from Ferrari.
Russell tipped to SNUB Mercedes contract offer
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been tipped to snub a contract offer from the Brackley-based outfit due to the team's relaxed approach to his future.
Daniel Ricciardo accepts crash risk with 'scary' admission
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed the frightening mindset involved with being prepared to risk a crash in order to gain an extra position in F1.
