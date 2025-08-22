Russell tipped to SNUB Mercedes contract offer

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been tipped to snub a contract offer from the Brackley-based outfit due to the team's relaxed approach to his future.

Russell is set to be out of contract at the end of this season and, despite his scintillating form in 2025, has been subject to rumours about being replaced by Max Verstappen for 2026.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has now ended his pursuit of Verstappen for 2026 after the four-time world champion revealed he would be staying at Red Bull, but Russell is still yet to have signed a contract.

Russell has constantly reiterated that there is no rush to sign a deal, while Wolff has said that keeping Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who is also out of contract at the end of this year, is his number one priority.

However, with F1 now on its summer break, it means that there are just 10 races remaining on the pair's current contracts, and former F1 racer Juan Pablo Montoya has backed Russell to snub Mercedes' offer and instead look elsewhere.

"I think the problem is George is only going to get a one-year deal," Montoya told CoinPoker. "And I think Antonelli is going to get a one-year deal.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell are team-mates at Mercedes

"If I was George and I had a good opportunity somewhere else, I would go. If Aston came today to George and offered him a seat for next year, I would take it, he should take it.

"And then let Mercedes realise what they have lost and figure out what they did next."

Will Russell leave Mercedes?

Both Cadillac and Aston Martin are said to be interested in acquiring Russell's services, although a move to the latter would likely have to wait until 2027 due to their adamance that they will keep Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll until their contracts expire in 2026.

Russell may feel more wanted by those two teams, while Red Bull may also be searching for a new driver after Yuki Tsunoda's poor form throughout 2025.

The likelihood is, however, that Russell will stay with Mercedes having being able to achieve a race win and five further podiums with the team in 2025.

On top of this, Mercedes are rumoured to be making the biggest step forward in 2026, when new regulations come sweeping into the sport, and Russell may look to be on the right side of history as Lewis Hamilton managed to do with the 2014 regulation changes.

Time is running out for the two sides to reach an agreement, however, and while the pen has not touched the paper, speculation in the paddock will be rife.

