Red Bull F1 team are reportedly close to making a decision on whether one of their drivers deserves a promotion for 2026.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have had a hard time of late trying to fill their second seat alongside Max Verstappen, who has now confirmed that he will be staying with the team in 2026.

Liam Lawson replaced Sergio Perez at the end of the 2024 season, but was demoted back down to sister team Racing Bulls after just two races, with Yuki Tsunoda taking his place instead.

However, Tsunoda has scored just seven points in the 12 races since then, and sits below both Lawson and his Racing Bulls team-mate Isack Hadjar in the drivers' championship.

With Tsunoda's contract within the Red Bull family as a whole up at the end of the 2025 season, both Red Bull and Racing Bulls are now looking for the best solution heading into a new era for the two teams in 2026.

And according to a report from ESPN, Red Bull are no closer to confirming their full line-up for 2026, but do not feel that Lawson has done enough to be handed a second chance as Verstappen's team-mate.

A report from ESPN revealed: "sources within Red Bull have told ESPN the only thing close to certain within the company's two F1 teams at the moment is that Lawson will not get another opportunity at the senior team."

GPFans have contacted Red Bull for comment.

Liam Lawson was axed by Red Bull after just two races in 2025

Where will Lawson drive in 2026?

Since being demoted from the main F1 team, Lawson has gone on to score 20 points with Racing Bulls, with 16 of those coming in the last four grands prix.

Despite his slight upturn in performance at recent events, many have put Lawson's improved form down to the fact that he is only just rediscovering who he is as a driver following a significant knock to his confidence thanks to the demotion from Red Bull.

But a major reshuffle could still be on the horizon given that Verstappen is the only driver within the Red Bull family who is secured for next season.

And naturally, any switch up of the order is likely to shuffle the junior F1 team given Red Bull and Helmut Marko's desire to hire from within their talent pool, though Lawson would be an unlikely choice to return to Verstappen's side given his attempt earlier this year.

With the Kiwi racer only just starting to show signs of his comfort within Racing Bulls' ranks once again, should Red Bull take a gamble and promote Isack Hadjar, or perhaps focus on fixing the car first before making a drastic driver change?

