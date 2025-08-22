Lewis Hamilton has been given a boost in confidence from a former F1 star after talks that the seven-time champion could retire early from Ferrari.

Hamilton signed off for the summer break under the worst possible circumstances, having failed to make it into the points with Ferrari at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The champion's performances in 2025 have also convinced some that Hamilton may retire, especially if the 2026 car is not competitive.

However, in an interview with German publication ran, former F1 driver Christian Danner transformed the narrative, stating that he believes Hamilton ‘will stay’ in the sport.

"I was in Budapest, and there was open talk about whether Hamilton might throw in the towel," Danner revealed, before going on to give his honest assessment of the 40-year-old's future.

"On the one hand, that's conceivable because he's currently far from being competitive. On the other hand, that's not Hamilton's style. He's a fighter and wants to prove to the world that he can still do it. Personally, I believe he will stay and see it through.

"But you can't rule out retirement," he concluded.

Hamilton’s questionable F1 move

Despite stating there is still a fight in Hamilton, Danner did muse on whether the champion should have remained at Mercedes.

“He would have had an easier life at Mercedes, even if he hadn't significantly outperformed Russell,” he continued.

“But there, his future was secure, his role was clear, and he could have established himself as a brand icon for years to come.

“From that perspective, he would certainly have had a more comfortable environment at Mercedes. But I respect it when an athlete seeks out a big challenge. I just think Hamilton underestimated that challenge.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur also recently admitted that himself and Hamilton both underestimated the challenge it would be for the champion to join a new team, after racing with Mercedes for over a decade.

Nevertheless, Hamilton will be hoping to at least match or better his team-mate during the second half of the season, with Charles Leclerc outperforming the champion with five podiums and a pole position.

