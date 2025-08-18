F1 legend Martin Brundle has revealed how painful it is to watch Lewis Hamilton struggle at Ferrari as he assessed the champion’s future in the sport.

Hamilton’s post-race interviews are best witnessed with a wince in 2025, with the 40-year-old's lack of confidence worsening throughout the initial 14 rounds.

Following a Q2 exit at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the champion advocated for his own axe from Ferrari and described himself as ‘useless’ heading into the summer shutdown.

Writing for Sky Sports after the race weekend, Brundle welcomed the summer break for Hamilton and suggested if his form does not improve at Ferrari he could leave F1.

"The summer break couldn't be more timely for Lewis to have a reset," Brundle wrote.

"It's painful to observe this great champion in so much strife, and we have to expect that he can weather the storm and return to form given his talent and experience, but otherwise I simply can't see him enduring two more seasons at Ferrari, or anywhere else, like this."

Can Hamilton improve at Ferrari?

Hamilton cut a dejected figure at the Hungarian GP

While Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc has also struggled with the SF-25, the Monegasque driver has enjoyed a glimpse of success in 2025.

Five podiums, and a pole position at the Hungaroring, only exacerbated Hamilton’s misery and served to highlight just how much he is struggling at Ferrari.

Hamilton is yet to achieve a grand prix podium in scarlet and finished the Hungarian GP in a miserable 12th place, unable to acquire a single point.

"Leclerc in the other Ferrari was also unhappy but for very different reasons,” Brundle continued.

"He led superbly from pole position and had great pace in the opening stint, even pulling away from Piastri. However, his pace increasingly dropped off as the race progressed, and his angsty radio calls were all about him wanting to have handled expected car issues differently."

