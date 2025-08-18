close global

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Australia, 2025

Lewis Hamilton dealt fresh blow as fate sealed over failed business

Lewis Hamilton dealt fresh blow as fate sealed over failed business

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Australia, 2025

One of seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's businesses has been placed into liquidation, following years of financial losses.

Hamilton opened up vegan restaurant chain Neat Burger back in 2019, and at its peak it boasted eight restaurants across London, as well as in Milan and New York.

However, the vegan food chain fell on hard times back in 2023, announcing some big losses. The brand's New York branch shut down last summer to try and counteract some of the losses, while more than half of its London stores have closed in the last two years.

Then, earlier this year, Neat Burger confirmed in an official statement to GPFans that they were going to shut their final two London stores, affecting over 100 jobs.

Now, an update on the GOV.UK Companies House site has revealed that, at the end of last month, Neat Burger entered voluntary liquidation.

A number of stars are investors in the business, including Leonardo DiCaprio, but the high-profile restaurant chain posted losses of £7.86million during the year of 2022, which is the last time their finances were made publicly available.

All of Lewis Hamilton's Neat Burger restaurants has closed

Hamilton business falls on hard times

Hamilton himself adopted a plant-based diet back in 2017, and his beloved dog Roscoe is also on a vegan diet.

The seven-time world champion opened the vegan fast food chain back in 2019, stating that a 'healthier high street' option was needed, but that six years has been plagued by financial difficulties, despite the brand's restaurants receiving much acclaim.

Hamilton's Ferrari contract is known to include significant investment in a number of his charities and businesses, and the Brit owns a number of different brands.

As his time in the sport begins to fizzle out, Hamilton has been advertising a number of his businesses on his Instagram page, and will have no shortage of opportunities to pursue once his F1 career does come to an end.

The 40-year-old's current contract doesn't expire until the end of the 2026 season, but his poor performances and downbeat interviews have led to some commentators calling on him to consider an early retirement, namely Ralf Schumacher and Damon Hill.

