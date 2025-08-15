Lewis Hamilton told to drop 'cool vegan guy' persona to beat Max Verstappen

A former F1 driver has made an astonishing suggestion that Lewis Hamilton's diet is playing a part in his 2025 woes.

Hamilton has been on a plant-based diet since 2017, motivated by environmental concerns and a desire for a healthier lifestyle.

He has since revealed that his adorable pooch Roscoe is also on a plant-based diet, and Hamilton also opened up a vegan restaurant chain just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The seven-time champion starred in documentary The Game Changers back in 2018, where he, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and a host of other big names discussed the benefits of a plant-based diet in elite sports.

That clearly isn't enough for Juan Pablo Montoya, however, who claimed just seven grands prix victories in F1 compared to Hamilton's 105, and zero championships compared to Hamilton's seven.

"I don’t get it. Hamilton wants to be portrayed as this cool vegan guy who doesn't want to hurt any pets or any animals," the ex-racer told Coin Poker.

"But that guy shouldn't be a race car driver. Because the guy that wants to be a successful racer driver is the person that doesn't mind crushing people in his head. He does whatever it takes to win. That is what Lewis used to be, that is what Max [Verstappen] is.

"I think from what you hear, he's working really, really hard and he really wants success. That is very good to see, but he's probably not getting enough traction within the team to get the changes. It's really hard to get traction when the other guy on your team is quicker than you."

Hamilton has won four world championships since turning vegan.

Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari at the start of 2025

Hamilton's Ferrari struggles

While it is certainly not down to his diet, there is no doubting that Hamilton has struggled in 2025 since joining Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion has not secured a grand prix podium with his new Ferrari team as of yet, and sits all the way down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

He has been outqualified by team-mate Charles Leclerc on 10 occasions out of 14 so far in 2025, and sits 42 points behind the Monegasque driver in the drivers' standings.

Hamilton has been urged by Ralf Schumacher to make an immediate decision to retire from the sport, despite his contract not being up with the Scuderia until the end of the 2026 season.

