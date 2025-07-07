Lewis Hamilton issues Roscoe health update after hectic Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton and his pet dog Roscoe were finally reunited at the British Grand Prix last weekend, where the much loved bulldog made his F1 debut with Ferrari.

Roscoe was subjected to a busy schedule at Silverstone, where he was introduced to the Ferrari mechanics who all posed for a picture with Hamilton's dog in the garage.

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris at risk of FIA punishment as McLaren star FUMES over British GP decision

Fans also caught a glimpse of Roscoe in the flesh as he appeared on the main stage with Hamilton in the fan zone, greeted by the cheers and whoops of his adoring public.

However, Roscoe was unable to hear any of the adoration as Hamilton issued an update about his dog's health.

"He's [Roscoe] also lost his hearing so he can't even hear you guys," he informed the crowd, who commiserated with the champion alongside the stage host, Ariana Bravo.

How old is Roscoe Hamilton?

Roscoe Hamilton is 12-years-old, with his birthday confirmed via his @roscoelovescoco Instagram account on October 24, which means Hamilton's beloved pooch will turn 13 later this year.

The seven-time world champion usually hosts a birthday party for Roscoe every year, and was pictured in 2022 surrounded by his canine pals in a variety of party hats, completed with balloons and a cake.

It was recently revealed that Roscoe had been suffering from pneumonia, but thankfully was well enough to attend Hamilton's home race after his trainer Kirstin McMillan shared a video of him happily playing.

At the British GP, Roscoe was also pictured cosying up to Hamilton on the sofa, whilst also enjoying a drink (of water!) with Charles Leclerc's dog Leo.

The pair reunited after their first meet-up last year, finally getting to enjoy each other's company in Ferrari red.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton in heartwarming moment with pregnant Sky F1 presenter at Silverstone

Related