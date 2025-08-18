close global

Lewis Hamilton

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Ferrari demands as Marko orders driver to QUIT series

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Ferrari demands as Marko orders driver to QUIT series

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has already requested information about Ferrari's 2026 power unit, to try and shape the team's car design to suit his talents, according to Italian media.

Helmut Marko orders Red Bull starlet to quit karting on path to F1

Helmut Marko has been issuing advice to the next generation of racing talent as a Red Bull F1 hopeful was told to abandon karting.

Max Verstappen tipped to have new world champion team-mate at Red Bull

Max Verstappen has raced alongside a poor run of team-mates at Red Bull in the past year, but an F1 champion has been named as a solution to the team’s woes.

Former F1 star Logan Sargeant announces racing return in official statement

Logan Sargeant, who was last seen in F1 crashing a Williams at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2024, has announced his decision to return to racing.

Russell suggests Mercedes better off for Hamilton exit

George Russell has opened up about life at Mercedes post-Lewis Hamilton, and has admitted how much the F1 team has changed.

