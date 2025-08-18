F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Ferrari demands as Marko orders driver to QUIT series
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Ferrari demands as Marko orders driver to QUIT series
Lewis Hamilton has already requested information about Ferrari's 2026 power unit, to try and shape the team's car design to suit his talents, according to Italian media.
➡️ READ MORE
Helmut Marko orders Red Bull starlet to quit karting on path to F1
Helmut Marko has been issuing advice to the next generation of racing talent as a Red Bull F1 hopeful was told to abandon karting.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen tipped to have new world champion team-mate at Red Bull
Max Verstappen has raced alongside a poor run of team-mates at Red Bull in the past year, but an F1 champion has been named as a solution to the team’s woes.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 star Logan Sargeant announces racing return in official statement
Logan Sargeant, who was last seen in F1 crashing a Williams at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2024, has announced his decision to return to racing.
➡️ READ MORE
Russell suggests Mercedes better off for Hamilton exit
George Russell has opened up about life at Mercedes post-Lewis Hamilton, and has admitted how much the F1 team has changed.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen and Red Bull suffer embarrassing Honda nightmare
- 28 minutes ago
Cadillac F1 hopeful suffers blow as target time missed
- 1 hour ago
The F1 summer transfer window to flip the sport on its head
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton dealt fresh blow as fate sealed over failed business
- 3 hours ago
McLaren star delivers cryptic response to Cadillac transfer rumours
- Today 09:12
Timeline issued for Lewis Hamilton retirement
- Today 08:27
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august
Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
- 31 july
FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP
- 1 august