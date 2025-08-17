Former F1 star Logan Sargeant announces racing return in official statement

Logan Sargeant, who was last seen in F1 crashing a Williams at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2024, has announced his decision to return to racing.

The American driver has recently signed with new management, signalling a return to motorsport despite previously stating he was 'stepping away from the sport to pursue other interests'.

Sargeant’s career will now be managed by five-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Oliver Gavin, as he steps up for the final two rounds in the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The 24-year-old will race with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in September and October.

"I’m super excited to be jumping back into a car for the last two LMP2 races in IMSA with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports," Sargeant said in an official statement.

"It’s a great opportunity to drive at two special tracks, Indianapolis and Road Atlanta, and help push for good results with my team-mates Ben and Naveen.

"I’m eager to contribute to a successful couple races for the team, and bring my knowledge and experience to everyone involved. See you at the track."

Sargeant makes racing comeback

Sargeant was originally supposed to race in the European Le Mans Series in 2025, but withdrew from the IDEC Sport team to instead focus on other interests outside of racing.

In response to Sargeant’s decision not to race, the team released a statement, which read: "Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to stepping away from the sport to pursue other interests, IDEC SPORT and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision and will announce his substitute in the next few days.

"We wish Logan all the best in his future projects."

The next round of the 2025 IMSA championship gets underway at Virginia International Raceway on August 22, the last race before Sargeant returns to racing.

Sargeant has not confirmed whether he will race full-time in the series in 2026, but his new choice of management suggests he is serious about a return to motorsport.

