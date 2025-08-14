Axed F1 star initiates retirement U-turn as new signing confirmed

A one-time F1 star looked like he was going to be hanging up his racing boots after an announcement earlier this year, but some fresh news has his career looking alive once again.

Logan Sargeant pulled out of a European Le Mans Series drive at the start of 2025, with the IDEC Sport Racing statement saying he was 'stepping away from the sport to pursue other interests'.

However, some six months later, the American has signed with a new management company in a pretty clear signal that he is trying to get back into motorsport.

Oliver Gavin's OGMM company will now be looking after Sargeant's career, the five-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner's organisation specialising, unsurprisingly, in sports car racing.

Sargeant was not the only driver to fall victim to the brutal nature of F1 last season, with both he and fan-favourite racer Daniel Ricciardo replaced at their respective teams before they even had the chance to complete the full 2024 campaign.

Sargeant's Williams career didn't survive after a dismal weekend at Zandvoort in 2024

Sargeant bouncing back from F1 axe

A statement posted jointly to the official OGMM account and Sargeant's own page on Instagram revealed: "NEW SIGNING!

"We are delighted to welcome @logansargeant to the OGMM team!

"With a strong history of racing in single seaters and at still only 24 years old, Logan is joining OGMM as he focuses on a future career in sportscars.

"Logan has already experienced endurance racing after successfully taking part in both the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Le Mans Cup in 2021, scoring a pole position on his LMP2 debut.

"Welcome to the team, Logan."

This new deal is the clearest indication yet that the former Williams flop believes he's ready to get back behind the wheel in a competitive setting, after garnering just a single point in 36 grand prix starts before being jettisoned by the team and replaced by Franco Colapinto in late August last year.

