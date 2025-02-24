Axed F1 star seemingly retires in BOMBSHELL contract announcement

Axed Formula 1 star Logan Sargeant has seemingly retired from motorsport after a devastating contract announcement.

The upcoming 2025 season is now less than three weeks away and with just two teams on the grid retaining their driver duo from last year, this year's campaign is hotting up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent years.

The 2024 season saw multiple mid-season driver swaps with Logan Sargeant's axe from Williams F1 team kicking off an immediate driver change.

The American racer had been with James Vowles' outfit since the start of the previous 2023 season, but after one too many costly mistakes and repair work for the team's mechanics, Sargeant was dropped from his seat after a crash at the Dutch GP.

In his place, Vowles opted to bring in the team's junior driver Franco Colapinto, who has now switched to Alpine for 2025 as a reserve driver, with hopes of yet another mid-season call-up at the forefront of his mind.

Sargeant withdraws from 2025 race seat

Sargeant's challenging tenure in F1 came to an end last year and following his F1 exit, the 24-year-old retained a low profile before securing a return to racing.

The former Williams driver had agreed a deal to represent IDEC Sport Racing in the 2025 European Le Mans Series, alongside his new team-mates of Williams ambassador Jamie Chadwick and Mathys Jaubert.

Ahead of his debut with the team however, IDEC Sport Racing announced a major contract change via social media platform 'X', which suggested that Sargeant could now be stepping away from the sport altogether, with a retirement from motorsport potentially on the cards.

The statement read: "Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to stepping away from the sport to pursue other interests, IDEC SPORT and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision and will announce his substitute in the next few days.

"We wish Logan all the best in his future projects."