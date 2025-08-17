F1 News Today: Hamilton finds surprise Ferrari backing as Wolff hints at 2026 driver comeback

While Lewis Hamilton’s performances on track have been disappointing, the F1 champion has ensured significant financial success for Ferrari in 2025.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff drops hint over 2026 driver comeback

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has suggested that Valtteri Bottas could be close to a full-time racing return in 2026.

Horner mercilessly trolled online after Verstappen admission

Language learning app Duolingo have trolled former Red Bull boss Christian Horner, by suggesting he is scared of Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen 'disruption' prevents seismic F1 transfer

A former F1 racer has suggested that the 'disruption' that Max Verstappen causes is putting some teams off trying to sign him.

Vettel's championship-winning Red Bull used in crazy stunt

Sebastian Vettel's 2011 championship-winning RB7 has been used in a crazy stunt featuring another former Red Bull driver in David Coulthard.

Schumacher F1 return takes fresh twist as shock option emerges

Former F1 star Mick Schumacher has been tipped for a surprise return to the sport ahead of the 2026 campaign...but it's perhaps not quite what he was hoping for.

F1 champion shocked as footage emerges of near crash with a dog

Most F1 drivers would remember coming into contact with an animal out on the racetrack, with groundhogs and lizards all featuring over the years.

