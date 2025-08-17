close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, socials

F1 News Today: Hamilton finds surprise Ferrari backing as Wolff hints at 2026 driver comeback

F1 News Today: Hamilton finds surprise Ferrari backing as Wolff hints at 2026 driver comeback

Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, socials

While Lewis Hamilton’s performances on track have been disappointing, the F1 champion has ensured significant financial success for Ferrari in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff drops hint over 2026 driver comeback

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has suggested that Valtteri Bottas could be close to a full-time racing return in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner mercilessly trolled online after Verstappen admission

Language learning app Duolingo have trolled former Red Bull boss Christian Horner, by suggesting he is scared of Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen 'disruption' prevents seismic F1 transfer

A former F1 racer has suggested that the 'disruption' that Max Verstappen causes is putting some teams off trying to sign him.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel's championship-winning Red Bull used in crazy stunt

Sebastian Vettel's 2011 championship-winning RB7 has been used in a crazy stunt featuring another former Red Bull driver in David Coulthard.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher F1 return takes fresh twist as shock option emerges

Former F1 star Mick Schumacher has been tipped for a surprise return to the sport ahead of the 2026 campaign...but it's perhaps not quite what he was hoping for.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion shocked as footage emerges of near crash with a dog

Most F1 drivers would remember coming into contact with an animal out on the racetrack, with groundhogs and lizards all featuring over the years.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Christian Horner Sebastian Vettel

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton-dominated track ready for popular F1 return

  • 6 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton finds surprise Ferrari backing as Wolff hints at 2026 driver comeback

  • 52 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

The MAJOR race change that could decide world championship

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff drops hint over 2026 driver comeback

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton 'fighting' Ferrari as champion tipped for shock exit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

F1 champion shocked as footage emerges of near crash with a dog

  • Yesterday 22:56
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
30.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident

  • 4 august
 F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
25.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP

  • 1 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x