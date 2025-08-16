Christian Horner mercilessly trolled online after Max Verstappen admission
Christian Horner mercilessly trolled online after Max Verstappen admission
Language learning app Duolingo have trolled former Red Bull boss Christian Horner, by suggesting he is scared of Max Verstappen.
Horner was sacked by Red Bull last month, after 20 years in the job, following a period of poor results for the Milton Keynes outfit.
It came amid concerns surrounding Verstappen's future with the team, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff publicly pursuing the four-time world champion.
Following Horner's exit and the promotion of Laurent Mekies into the team principal role at Red Bull, Verstappen went on to confirm his future with Red Bull for the 2026 season, but questions still remain over his commitment to the team beyond that.
Horner, however, is officially no longer a Red Bull employee as of last week, and rumours have now been swirling surrounding where he might end up next, with Alpine and Cadillac linked with a swoop for the Brit.
Now, Duolingo appear to have rubbed salt in Horner's wounds, taking aim at the 51-year-old.
Duolingo trolls Horner
Replying to a post on X of Verstappen speaking multiple languages which was captioned "Duolingo fears him", Duolingo simply replied: "So does Christian Horner," perhaps pointing at rumours that Red Bull axed Horner to try and keep Verstappen with the team.
A reply to their tweet then read: "Who fears him more?" Duolingo once again cheekily responded, saying: "idk one of us still has a job."
As well as being linked with a move to Alpine, Horner has also been rumoured to be a contender at Cadillac, and was touted as a potential successor to Ferrari's Fred Vasseur, although Vasseur has now signed a new contract.
2026 is a huge year for all teams, with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into F1 presenting an opportunity for a potential shake up in the competitive order in the sport.
Horner won 14 world championship titles with Red Bull, joining as team principal for their first season in the sport back in 2005, and spearheading them right through to the British GP in 2025.
Horner's championship-winning pedigree makes him an attractive proposition for all teams on the grid, and Alpine or Cadillac could be tempted to make a swoop for the 51-year-old.
so does christian horner https://t.co/MegXn3IEVn— Duolingo (@duolingo) August 15, 2025
