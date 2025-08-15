F1 team told to hire Christian Horner in major reshuffle

Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has been linked with a move to Alpine having been sacked by the Milton Keynes-based outfit last month.

Horner was in the job for 20 years, claiming 14 world championships with Red Bull. However, the team slipped from F1 dominance to fourth in the constructors' championship within the space of just 12 months.

That left Horner in a vulnerable position, and with Max Verstappen's long-term future on the line, Red Bull opted to replace the Brit with former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies.

Now, Sky Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher has suggested that Alpine should look to sign Horner to their team, as they head into a crucial 2026.

Alpine currently have Flavio Briatore overseeing things, with Oliver Oakes leaving his position as team principal back in May.

Briatore is a legend of the Enstone-based outfit and has vowed to bring success back to the team, but Schumacher has warned that he is not the right man to be performing team principal duties, and that they should try and hire Horner.

"I think the time of figures like Flavio is over," the German told Bild. "You need technically skilled people at the top, someone like Horner.

"Flavio could then help as an organiser and networker, as the public face of the team."

Will Horner join another team?

As well as being linked with a move to Alpine, Horner has also been rumoured to be a contender at Cadillac, and was touted as a potential successor to Ferrari's Fred Vasseur, although Vasseur has now signed a new contract.

2026 is a huge year for all teams, with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into F1 presenting an opportunity for a potential shake up in the competitive order in the sport.

This would particularly benefit Alpine, who are currently sat down in 10th in the constructors' championship standings.

On top of this, Alpine are also entering into a new power unit agreement with Mercedes from next season, as the team head into a new era.

Horner's championship-winning pedigree makes him an attractive proposition for all teams on the grid, and Alpine could be tempted to make a swoop for the 51-year-old.

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo addresses ‘daunting’ future as new team signing confirmed

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

READ MORE: Christian Horner’s Red Bull ‘termination' details revealed after brutal F1 axe

Related