F1 News Today: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star
Axed Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been linked with a stunning return to the paddock, at the helm of a different F1 team.
F1 team told to hire Christian Horner in major reshuffle
Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has been linked with a move to Alpine having been sacked by the Milton Keynes-based outfit last month.
Sky Sports F1 pundit calls out 'complacent' Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton’s seven world titles and success in F1 have been called out by Sky Sports pundit Jacques Villeneuve.
Lewis Hamilton told to drop 'cool vegan guy' persona to beat Max Verstappen
A former F1 driver has made an astonishing suggestion that Lewis Hamilton's diet is playing a part in his 2025 woes.
F1's Love Island 2.0: Wive to Survive
Sources suggest we may never have been more back. Welcome to the second biennial F1 Love Island Games.
For those whose memories need jogging, Valtteri Bottas won when we ran through the grid two years ago, but sadly he's off doing side-quests and popping into Mercedes HQ every now and then to boost the vibes. We're missing some others too – farewell Checo, goodbye KMag, don't bother calling back Logan – so our time in the villa's going to look a little different in 2025.
We still think this should be a series called Wive to Survive though. That hasn't changed one bit.
In some semblance of order...
