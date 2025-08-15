Sky Sports F1 pundit calls out 'complacent' Lewis Hamilton
Sky Sports F1 pundit calls out 'complacent' Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton’s seven world titles and success in F1 have been called out by Sky Sports pundit Jacques Villeneuve.
The 1997 world champion was tasked with ranking all of his fellow title holders during an appearance on The Red Flags podcast, and was asked to choose between Fernando Alonso and Hamilton.
Despite Hamilton earning seven titles to Alonso’s two, Villeneuve named the Spaniard and also explained that the Brit had become complacent in recent years.
“I will put Alonso. Hamilton has too many downs. Even though he has got all of the championships, it's not the quantity of championships,” Villeneuve said.
“If you look at every season there’s always been two, three, four races where he was completely disappearing and then suddenly he woke up again and started winning again.
“And too many championships were in a car that even Bottas could have won a championship if Hamilton had not been there. That put him [Hamilton] in a place where he became complacent and he forgot how hard you have to fight. You can see it now. It's a big shock to him that he actually has to fight as hard as he did in his first and second season.”
Villeneuve ranks F1 champions
Villeneuve continued to rank F1’s champions over the sport's 75 years, with Alonso making it into his final alongside Mario Andretti.
However, it was the American who was named the best driver according to Villeneuve, with the 1978 title holder triumphing over his fellow champions.
Andretti’s success does not just lie in F1, with Villeneuve also lauding his talents in IndyCar and endurance racing and describing him as the most complete driver.
The motorsport legend is a four-time IndyCar champion, and also a Indianapolis 500 winner, with endurance racing victories at Daytona and Sebring.
F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo addresses ‘daunting’ future as new team signing confirmed
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
Related
Latest News
Horner and Perez tipped for reunion in stunning F1 transfer rumour
- 20 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton told to drop 'cool vegan guy' persona to beat Max Verstappen
- 1 hour ago
Sky Sports F1 pundit calls out 'complacent' Lewis Hamilton
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen in Mo Salah Liverpool crisis ahead of Premier League opener
- 3 hours ago
F1 team told to hire Christian Horner in major reshuffle
- Today 17:57
F1 News Today: Daniel Ricciardo addresses his future as new team signing confirmed
- Today 16:34
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
- 26 july
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august