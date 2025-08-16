Mercedes chief admits early F1 mistake may have damaged Antonelli potential
Mercedes chief admits early F1 mistake may have damaged Antonelli potential
Mercedes technical director James Allison insists Kimi Antonelli's disastrous debut with the team may have hampered his performances in F1 this season.
The Italian made his bow for the Silver Arrows during FP1 in Monza last year on the same weekend he was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for 2025.
But he endured a nightmare in front of his home fans, after seeing his morning cut short following a crash into the barriers.
The rookie has previously admitted that he took some time to get over his first experience behind the wheel of an F1 car, and Allison agrees that the incident had a long-lasting effect.
Addressing media ahead of the summer break, Allison said: "We talk about this a bit internally, and it may just be more gossip than reality, but the trip into the barrier at Monza, I think that may have just left him approaching the weekends with a degree of caution as a result.
“We’ve been encouraging him to sort of trust [his] talent: ‘You can lean into that more than you think you can’.
"As he gets the confidence to do that, he’s finding his feet more quickly during the weekend.”
Antonelli finding his feet in F1
It's been an up-and-down campaign for the 18-year-old alongside team-mate George Russell.
He made an instant impact at the opening race in Melbourne, storming through the field to secure an unlikely P4 having started the day in P16.
A series of solid is unspectacular results followed, before a dramatic drop-off in form has seen the 18-year-old fail to score a single point in six of his last eight outings.
He currently occupies seventh spot in the drivers' championship - one place behind his predecessor Hamilton - going into the final 10 races of the year.
With his contract up at the end of this season, there have been questions raised over his long-term future at Mercedes, but team boss Toto Wolff insists the talented youngster is very much part of their plans going forward.
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
Related
Latest News
F1 stars vs the FIA: Inside the controversy between drivers and the governing body
- 14 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star
- 57 minutes ago
Who is Ella? Meet Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari press officer
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes chief admits early F1 mistake may have damaged Antonelli potential
- 2 hours ago
The 2026 McLaren F1 car could be yours before Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
- 3 hours ago
The one number F1 drivers are banned from choosing
- Today 12:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august