close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Imola, 2025

Mercedes chief admits early F1 mistake may have damaged Antonelli potential

Mercedes chief admits early F1 mistake may have damaged Antonelli potential

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Imola, 2025

Mercedes technical director James Allison insists Kimi Antonelli's disastrous debut with the team may have hampered his performances in F1 this season.

The Italian made his bow for the Silver Arrows during FP1 in Monza last year on the same weekend he was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for 2025.

But he endured a nightmare in front of his home fans, after seeing his morning cut short following a crash into the barriers.

The rookie has previously admitted that he took some time to get over his first experience behind the wheel of an F1 car, and Allison agrees that the incident had a long-lasting effect.

Addressing media ahead of the summer break, Allison said: "We talk about this a bit internally, and it may just be more gossip than reality, but the trip into the barrier at Monza, I think that may have just left him approaching the weekends with a degree of caution as a result.

“We’ve been encouraging him to sort of trust [his] talent: ‘You can lean into that more than you think you can’.

"As he gets the confidence to do that, he’s finding his feet more quickly during the weekend.”

Kimi Antonelli crashed out on his F1 debut in Monza last season

Antonelli finding his feet in F1

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the 18-year-old alongside team-mate George Russell.

He made an instant impact at the opening race in Melbourne, storming through the field to secure an unlikely P4 having started the day in P16.

A series of solid is unspectacular results followed, before a dramatic drop-off in form has seen the 18-year-old fail to score a single point in six of his last eight outings.

He currently occupies seventh spot in the drivers' championship - one place behind his predecessor Hamilton - going into the final 10 races of the year.

With his contract up at the end of this season, there have been questions raised over his long-term future at Mercedes, but team boss Toto Wolff insists the talented youngster is very much part of their plans going forward.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Kimi Antonelli 2025 Monza James Allison

Latest News

F1 Features

F1 stars vs the FIA: Inside the controversy between drivers and the governing body

  • 14 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star

  • 57 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Who is Ella? Meet Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari press officer

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief admits early F1 mistake may have damaged Antonelli potential

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren

The 2026 McLaren F1 car could be yours before Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Explained

The one number F1 drivers are banned from choosing

  • Today 12:57
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
30.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident

  • 4 august
 F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
25.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP

  • 1 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x