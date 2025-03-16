close global

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

McLaren have picked up where they left off in 2025, after Lando Norris secured the first race win of the Formula 1 season.

On a dry track McLaren looked to be miles ahead of their rivals, with a 16 second gap opening up between the two drivers and Max Verstappen at one stage of the race.

However, the wet weather threw the Australian GP into chaos as Piastri slipped onto the grass and tumbled down the order, as Verstappen clinched P2 and George Russell crept up onto the final step of the podium.

It was also a nightmare outing for Ferrari, who were not only behind their rivals on pace, but have also left Melbourne P7 in the constructors' championship and are now below Sauber after Nico Hulkenberg's points finish.

Here is the final classification from the Australian Grand Prix!

2025 Australian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.895sec
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +8.481sec
4. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +10.135sec
5. Alex Albon [Williams] - +12.773sec
6. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +17.413sec
7. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +18.423sec
8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +19.826sec
9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +20.448sec
10. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +22.473sec
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +26.502sec
12. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +29.884sec
13. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +33.161sec
14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +40.351sec

Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - DNF
Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - DNF
Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF
Carlos Sainz [Williams] - DNF
Jack Doohan [Alpine] - DNF
Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - DNS

Fastest Lap

Lando Norris 1:22.167 on lap 43

READ MORE: FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at Australian Grand Prix

