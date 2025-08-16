Zak Brown celebrates stunning pole position...but not in F1

Zak Brown can’t seem to get enough of racing during F1’s summer break as he celebrated a pole position - this time outside of his day job.

While the rest of the F1 paddock enjoy some well earned rest, Brown could be seen out on track competing at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

The annual event takes place at Laguna Seca Raceway, where enthusiasts race historic cars over the course of a weekend in mid-August.

Brown, who is known for his extensive collection of classic racing cars, attended with three vehicles from his garage including the Porsche 935, where he earned pole position for the Peter Gregg Trophy.

“That’s POLE in the Porsche 935 for the Peter Gregg Trophy. Starting on the front row for tomorrow’s race, mega!” Brown wrote on social media.

The 53-year-old also qualified P5 in his 1989 Jaguar XJR-10 and P10 in his 1977 IROC Camaro, sharing a carousel of pictures showcasing all three of the classic cars in action at the raceway.

Brown takes classic car collection for a spin

Brown will not only compete in his own classic car collection over the weekend, but three F1 cars from McLaren’s history will be present at the Monterey reunion.

The event will host an official celebration of the 75th anniversary of F1, with each car presented by McLaren signifying a different point in the team’s history.

Amongst the cars displayed are the 1974 McLaren M23/05 driven by Emerson Fittipaldi, Niki Lauda’s 1984 McLaren MP4/2 and Lando Norris’ 2024 McLaren MCL38/02. All three cars will not only be available to look at but will also do daily exhibition laps on the racetrack.

"It’s fantastic to be back at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion, it’s one of my favorite events of the year and it’s an honor to get behind the wheel of Lauda’s MP4/2, a car the team were so successful in. I’m looking forward to being part of the Formula 1 anniversary celebrations,” Brown said ahead of the event.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner 'set' for Sergio Perez reunion as shock team told to sign axed star

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

READ MORE: 'I was a poor driving instructor living on a farm and now I’m an F1 billionaire

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

Related