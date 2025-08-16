While Lewis Hamilton’s performances on track have been disappointing, the F1 champion has ensured significant financial success for Ferrari in 2025.

The details of Hamilton’s first season at Ferrari are well reported by now, with nothing but a sprint race win in China and a best grand prix finish of P4 to show for himself in 2025.

Conversely, Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc has secured five podiums and a pole position, maximising what has been a tricky Ferrari to drive this season.

However, amid talk that Hamilton should step down from F1, the Italian media have defended the Ferrari star and praised him for the commercial value he has brought to Ferrari.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in the first half of 2025, the Ferrari group recorded a net profit of €837 million, which was up nine per cent.

The report also estimates that Hamilton joining Ferrari has increased sponsorship revenues by around €50 million annually, and after his signing in 2024 an agreement worth €80-90 million was signed with HP.

Gazzetta estimates that Hamilton’s worth to Ferrari sits at around €70 million in terms of Ferrari's revenue, and despite the champion’s Ferrari salary being worth €40 million, the team are getting a return on investment.

Giovanni Palazzi, president of StageUp, explained to the publication that: “The increase in merchandising and the increase in sponsorship revenue can be explained by Hamilton's appeal, as he's not just a driver but a living sporting legend.

“His image transcends Formula 1 and speaks to a global audience, bridging sport, fashion, and pop culture.

“This global charisma, combined with the legend of the Prancing Horse, created an irresistible combination for fans and brands at the time of the announcement and then the start of this season, resulting in record sales and top-level partnerships.

“Naturally, there's a weakness: if the negative results persist, the legend could also suffer, impacting enthusiasm and commercial returns."

