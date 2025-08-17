Red Bull boss in urgent need of F1 schooling after loss of 'political beast'
New Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies must learn how to become a 'piranha' now that he has taken over from Christian Horner, according to Sky F1 pundits.
Horner was sensationally axed as team principal in July after two decades at the helm with Mekies immediately stepping up from sister squad Racing Bulls to fill the void.
The move was met with a mixed response, with many key figures within the sport - including the likes of Zak Brown and Toto Wolff - weighing in on the shock decision.
Speaking during last month's Belgian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson shared his belief that Horner's departure would be felt by Red Bull both and off the track.
"What the team misses is that political beast that Horner is (was) at the team," he said. "Fighting their corner, a very different management style.
"That’s the thing that intrigues me, if you’re on the ground at the team and the mechanics here at the track, you want someone fighting your corner very well within the world of F1, this piranha club."
Mekies facing major challenge
Fellow broadcaster David Croft was quick to agree, saying that was something Horner 'did superbly well'.
Davidson continued: "That’s something Laurent may have to work very hard at, it won’t come quite as naturally to him."
Mekies held several roles within the FIA between 2014-2018 before being appointed sporting director at Ferrari, and Croft pointed out that his experience should stand him in good stead.
Ted Kravitz then suggested that the Frenchman will need to change his management style if he is to go head-to-head with his main rivals.
"Piranha school, that’s what Mekies needs," Kravtiz said. "He’s now a member of the piranha club, the club of F1 team principals and he has to learn to be more of a piranha.
"Or a pirate more than a peacemaker is the other saying!"
