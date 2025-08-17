Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has suggested that Valtteri Bottas could be close to a full-time racing return in 2026.

Bottas was axed from Sauber at the end of the 2024 season having not scored a single point throughout the year, but he then found himself back at Mercedes as a reserve driver.

The Finn raced with Mercedes between 2017-2021, claiming 10 race wins in that time, and helping Mercedes win five consecutive constructors' world championships.

His move to Alfa Romeo - later Sauber - as George Russell replaced him in 2022 did not work out, and he didn't secure a single podium in three seasons at the Hinwil outfit.

Bottas now seems to be in demand, however, with both Alpine and Cadillac linked with acquiring his signature as both teams attempt to get a driver lineup locked in for the 2026 season.

Wolff has constantly reiterated that, if Bottas is given a chance to return to the grid full-time, then Mercedes will not stand in his way, despite him being their reserve driver.

Valtteri Bottas is Mercedes' reserve driver

Now, Wolff has once again sung Bottas' praises, teasing an update on the 35-year-old's future.

"Obviously, Valtteri has been part of the Mercedes family for a long, long time," Wolff told Mercedes' YouTube channel. "He is a driver that, if some of our drivers had fish poisoning, you put him in the car and he's going to be absolutely on pace. That's great to know - that your reserve and third driver is as quick as it gets.

"But obviously with Valtteri, he deserves a race seat and hopefully that door is going to open. Just watch this space."

Where will Bottas drive in 2026?

Alpine and Cadillac don't seem to be the only options on the table for Bottas. The Finnish driver cheekily offered his services to Red Bull earlier this year, and with their driver lineup seemingly unsettled heading into 2026, he could offer them an experienced head.

Alpine could well look to sign Bottas for the rest of the 2025 season due to Franco Colapinto's poor form, but that would likely be a deal that included at least the 2026 season too, with new regulations making it a crucial year for the Enstone-based outfit.

When Colapinto replaced Jack Doohan back in May, it was revealed by Flavio Briatore that it would likely be one of a few driver lineup changes as they attempt to nail down a stable lineup for 2026, hence rumours linking Bottas with an immediate transfer to the team.

With 10 race wins in F1 under his belt, Bottas is a desirable target for a number of teams, and he should have plenty of options available to him for a stunning return to F1.

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton finds surprise Ferrari backing as Horner comes under online fire

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

READ MORE: Christian Horner’s Red Bull ‘termination' details revealed after brutal F1 axe

Related