Vettel's championship-winning Red Bull used in crazy stunt

Sebastian Vettel's 2011 championship-winning RB7 has been used in a crazy stunt featuring another former Red Bull driver in David Coulthard.

Vettel is one of the most successful drivers to have ever raced in F1, having picked up 53 race wins and four world championship titles, all earned consecutively between 2010-2013.

He raced for some of the sport's biggest names, including Ferrari, Aston Martin and of course Red Bull, where he claimed all four of his titles.

Vettel's 2011 season saw him dominate the rest of the competition, winning the title by a mammoth 122 points to second-place Jenson Button, and claiming 11 grand prix victories.

His Adrian Newey-designed RB7 was a formidable machine, with Red Bull also claiming the constructors' championship that year thanks to Vettel and Mark Webber's performances.

Now, another of Webber's former team-mates has been behind the wheel of the 2011 RB7, taking part in an impressive stunt.

Coulthard and fellow Scot Kriss Kyle - a Red Bull athlete who competes as a pro BMX rider - took to Knockhill Racing Circuit in Dunfermline, with Kyle audaciously aiming to jump the RB7 on his BMX while Coulthard was driving it down the start-finish straight.

The scary challenge was documented on Red Bull's YouTube channel, showcasing quite how much preparation even a pro-BMX rider has to undertake for such a task.

David Coulthard and Sebastian Vettel have both previously raced for Red Bull

Kyle did manage to complete the challenge, jumping at a height of 1.3 metres while also staying in the air long enough to allow the RB7 to drive underneath him before landing safely.

The Scotsman then described it as the 'scariest thing I have ever done in my life'.

What is Coulthard's role at Red Bull?

13-time race winner Coulthard's appearance in Red Bull videos like this one are not uncommon, with the 54-year-old still technically employed by the energy drinks brand.

Coulthard previously raced in F1 for the Milton Keynes-based outfit during their first forays into the sport between 2005-2008, and he is now a brand ambassador.

The Scot was then replaced by Red Bull youngster Vettel for the 2009 season as he retired from the sport, and German star Vettel would go on to become one of the most successful racers in the history of the sport.

