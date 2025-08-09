Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari signing was a blockbuster moment in F1, with a contract and salary equally as noteworthy as the show-stopping agreement.

However, it has been a first season to forget with Ferrari for Hamilton. Instead of returning to race winning contention, the seven-time world champion has endured his most miserable season yet and sits 42 points team-mate Charles Leclerc in the standings.

In turn, this has prompted a bleak assessment of his own capabilities, with Hamilton's latest outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix a new low point for the Brit.

While speculation mounts over Hamilton’s Ferrari future, it is worth taking a look at his contract and the details of his current deal to see when — should he choose to — he can leave the team.

From Hamilton’s salary, contract expiry date and the secret clauses included, here is everything you need to know about Hamilton’s Ferrari contract.

Inside Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari contract

What is Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary?

Reports vary on the exact amount of Hamilton’s Ferrari salary, with it widely understood to be around £50million a season, making him one of the best paid drivers on the grid.

Only Max Verstappen has a more expensive salary with Red Bull, reportedly earning $65million a year (£48million), with Hamilton securing just shy of a million a week with Ferrari.

Hamilton’s first Instagram post in Ferrari red more than made up for his expensive salary however, with the amount of sponsors displayed on his race suit combining into their own staggering worth.

According to Sponsorlytix, the sponsors on Hamilton's race suit had a combined $400,000 brand value for each company featured in the picture.

Hamilton also reportedly earns an additional $50million through endorsements and prize money, with the champion known for his brand ambassadorships with luxury brands such as Dior.

Hamilton is one of the best paid drivers on the grid

When does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari contract expire?

Hamilton originally joined Ferrari on a two-year contract with the team, meaning that his contract will expire after the 2026 season.

AutoRacer.It reported that the 40-year-old also has technical requirements written into his contract, which includes a guarantee about Ferrari's 2026 engine and performance boosting Hamilton back into championship contention.

In 2026, new regulations will sweep the sport giving Ferrari and Hamilton the chance to leave the ground effect era behind and make strides towards the front – however questions remain over whether Ferrari or Hamilton can improve next season.

What is included in Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari contract?

Aside from Hamilton's salary and performance clause, there is another secret clause in Hamilton’s contract according to Sportune.

$20 million of the reported $80 million per year value of Hamilton's contract will be given in bonuses 'for the benefit' of Hamilton's charitable foundation - Mission 44.

Hamilton’s deal with Ferrari also reportedly differs to that of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, with the Monegasque star's contract a 'step-up' one, with a fixed base that will increase year after year.

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari fury as 'secret' Lewis Hamilton clauses emerge

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton's 'secret Ferrari clauses' revealed

Related