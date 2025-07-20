close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
lewis hamilton, ferrari, tattoos

Lewis Hamilton thanks team for new designs... and it's NOT Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton thanks team for new designs... and it's NOT Ferrari

lewis hamilton, ferrari, tattoos

Lewis Hamilton has issued a congratulatory statement on his social media after a series of new designs were revealed by the F1 champion.

The 40-year-old was named as Dior ambassador last year, with his new allowing him to join the luxury fashion brand as a guest designer from time-to-time.

Hamilton unveiled his first collection in 2024, where he joined artistic director Kim Jones to create a ‘winter sports’ themed lifestyle collection.

The seven-time world champion unveiled his second collection with Dior on social media, which is described on the brand’s website as a merge of “streetwear aesthetic with timeless sophistication in daring pieces with bold volumes.”

Hamilton took to Instagram to thank the team he worked with to create the new designs, as he unveiled a series of new pieces in sunset hues and tailored styles.

“My second lifestyle capsule with Dior is here,” he wrote.

“A heartfelt thank you to the incredible team I had the pleasure of working with — your passion, creativity, and dedication made this journey unforgettable.

“To everyone at the house of Dior, thank you for your patience, enthusiasm, and commitment throughout the process.

“I truly cherish the time we spent designing these pieces together. I’ve learned so much from each of you and will always be grateful. It’s always a privilege to be in a room full of such inspiring artists and thinkers.”

Hamilton has unveiled his second capsule with Dior

Hamilton showcases new collection

Hamilton was first linked with the fashion world in 2018, where he launched his own collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Since then, the champion has been named ambassador to luxury brands such as Dior and lululemon, only adding to his achievements outside of motorsport.

Hamilton also took on the honour of Met Gala co-chair in 2025, where he was one of the leading figures on the red carpet for this year’s theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Outside of designer-wear, Hamilton also provides fans with streetwear via his Plus 44 brand, which often releases limited edition drops ahead of race weekends, with a percentage of the proceeds donated to his charitable foundation Mission 44.

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

READ MORE: F1 champion confirms season-end departure

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Instagram Dior
Lewis Hamilton's Italian outing prompts pleas for drastic Ferrari change
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's Italian outing prompts pleas for drastic Ferrari change

  • Yesterday 18:57
Lewis Hamilton confirms worst-case scenario at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton confirms worst-case scenario at Ferrari

  • Yesterday 08:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision

  • 41 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thanks team for new designs... and it's NOT Ferrari

  • 52 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Christian Horner F1 ally backs sacked Red Bull boss to succeed in Ferrari role

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes

Mercedes star admits 'QUITTING' consideration amid F1 difficulties

  • 2 hours ago
Around the World

Fans call for driver to be arrested after FLIPPING rival in insane revenge crash

  • Yesterday 22:56
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull risk becoming 'SLOWEST' team on the grid

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x