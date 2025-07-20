Lewis Hamilton thanks team for new designs... and it's NOT Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton thanks team for new designs... and it's NOT Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has issued a congratulatory statement on his social media after a series of new designs were revealed by the F1 champion.
The 40-year-old was named as Dior ambassador last year, with his new allowing him to join the luxury fashion brand as a guest designer from time-to-time.
Hamilton unveiled his first collection in 2024, where he joined artistic director Kim Jones to create a ‘winter sports’ themed lifestyle collection.
The seven-time world champion unveiled his second collection with Dior on social media, which is described on the brand’s website as a merge of “streetwear aesthetic with timeless sophistication in daring pieces with bold volumes.”
Hamilton took to Instagram to thank the team he worked with to create the new designs, as he unveiled a series of new pieces in sunset hues and tailored styles.
“My second lifestyle capsule with Dior is here,” he wrote.
“A heartfelt thank you to the incredible team I had the pleasure of working with — your passion, creativity, and dedication made this journey unforgettable.
“To everyone at the house of Dior, thank you for your patience, enthusiasm, and commitment throughout the process.
“I truly cherish the time we spent designing these pieces together. I’ve learned so much from each of you and will always be grateful. It’s always a privilege to be in a room full of such inspiring artists and thinkers.”
Hamilton showcases new collection
Hamilton was first linked with the fashion world in 2018, where he launched his own collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger.
Since then, the champion has been named ambassador to luxury brands such as Dior and lululemon, only adding to his achievements outside of motorsport.
Hamilton also took on the honour of Met Gala co-chair in 2025, where he was one of the leading figures on the red carpet for this year’s theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Outside of designer-wear, Hamilton also provides fans with streetwear via his Plus 44 brand, which often releases limited edition drops ahead of race weekends, with a percentage of the proceeds donated to his charitable foundation Mission 44.
